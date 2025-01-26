Roadside reflections: Where to stay, eat and fix your car across the U.S.

In 2024, I traveled a lot — but that travel looked very different from prior years. I started the year with a plan: to organize and embark on a 16-city national book tour to celebrate the release of my book, “Mechanic Shop Femme’s Guide to Car Ownership,” all in just 28 days.

This book tour was different for a lot of reasons, but primarily because instead of signing books at libraries or bookstores, I held events in women-, queer- and POC-owned mechanic shops across the United States.

It was a whirlwind. I crisscrossed the country, starting on the West Coast, then heading to the East Coast, and finally finishing the tour at home in the Midwest. Along the way, I visited cities for the first time, returned to old favorites and saw a side of the country I never expected.

Here are my favorite hotels from the tour, a few restaurants that stood out and nearby mechanic shops in case you're ever in the area — or road-tripping and need car help.

New England highlights

The Inn at Woodstock Hill

Woodstock, Connecticut

In the era of Airbnb and spare-room rentals, you might think the charm of a true bed-and-breakfast has been lost—but the Inn at Woodstock Hill proves otherwise. Located in Woodstock, Connecticut, just outside of Massachusetts, the inn features 21 guest rooms, six of which have four-poster beds, and is set on a sprawling lot with trees and walking paths.

Breakfast is served daily, and the warm, cozy atmosphere makes this the perfect spot for a romantic getaway not far from Boston, Providence, and Hartford. Just make sure to drive or rent a car — rideshare services are rare here.

Mechanic Shop: Santora Automotives, North Oxford, Massachusetts

Palmer House Inn

Falmouth, Massachusetts

I only spent one night at the Palmer House Inn, but I still can’t stop thinking about this charming Victorian-style bed-and-breakfast. Located on Cape Cod, it’s within walking distance of almost everything you’d want to enjoy during a getaway.

The inn features 12 individually decorated rooms in the main house, four rooms in the guest house, and a private two-bedroom cottage. The guest house and cottage are pet-friendly, so you can bring your pup along for a romantic escape or a girls' weekend.

The breakfast here is truly special—the menu changes daily and includes homemade fruit dishes, pastries, and a main dish, all served in the dining room or outdoors.

Mechanic Shop: I visited Andrea’s Auto, Martha’s Vineyard (which is now closed)

The Essex Resort & Spa

Essex, Vermont

Although I had never been to Vermont before my book tour, the Essex Resort & Spa instantly struck me as quintessentially New England. Spanning 18 acres in Essex, Vermont, this property truly has it all: a roaring fire to enjoy in the evenings, tennis courts, indoor and outdoor pools, a golf course, a full-service spa, and two restaurants. There are even goats on the premises for a charming touch.

The hotel also offers bikes for rent, all the essentials for making s’mores, and a staff that goes above and beyond to guide you if you (like me) find yourself a little lost exploring the grounds.

Mechanic Shop – Girlington Garage in Burlington, Vermont

***

New York adventures

Martinique New York on Broadway

Manhattan, New York

Where you stay in Manhattan makes a big difference in your experience. Martinique New York on Broadway is centrally located — just blocks from the Empire State Building, Madison Square Garden, and Koreatown — but somehow doesn’t feel overwhelming. The historic 18-floor building features comfortable beds, excellent service and great views.

Tempo by Hilton Times Square

Manhattan, New York

If you want to be right in the middle of the chaos, Tempo by Hilton Times Square is a fantastic option. Opened in August 2023, this modern hotel has 661 rooms with contemporary furnishings, large floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace offering panoramic views of Times Square.

Restaurant: Yoon Haeundae Galbi is an incredible Korean BBQ spot less than a mile from both hotels. It’s perfect for a celebration-worthy meal with delicious food and a hands-on dining experience.

Mechanic Shop: Great Bear Auto Repair, Flushing, Queens

***

Southern comfort

Ellis Tribute Hotel

Atlanta, Georgia

I had a wild adventure the day I visited Atlanta. We started our morning in Burlington, Vermont, flew to Atlanta, and had a flight that evening to Sarasota. The only way to make this work was to get a hotel room as a home base, but most hotels have check-in after 3 p.m. and check-out by noon.

Instead of booking two nights just to use a room for a few hours, I found the Ellis Tribute Hotel through Daypass, a service that lets you book rooms during daytime hours. It worked perfectly! The hotel was comfortable, centrally located, and the staff went above and beyond to make our brief stay exceptional.

Restaurant: Busy Bee Cafe is a must every time I visit Atlanta. Their fried chicken, mac and cheese and candied yams are consistently spectacular. They’re takeout-only now, so order ahead to avoid a long wait.

Mechanic Shop: Georgia Auto Solutions (aka Rob the Blonde Mechanic), Conyers, Georgia

The Sarasota Modern

Sarasota, Florida

I’ve stayed in a lot of nice hotels, but The Sarasota Modern took my breath away. This stunning modern hotel features multiple outdoor pools, contemporary furnishings, and balconies with soaking tubs. We stayed in a sprawling residential suite with a full kitchen, dining table, massive bathroom, and a balcony with ocean views just a few blocks away.

The hotel also offers bikes, games like giant Jenga, and a ping-pong table for guests to enjoy. Don’t miss the carrot cake at Wink Wink Food and Drink, the onsite restaurant and bar.

Mechanic Shop: Xpertech Auto Repair, Englewood, Florida

The Crescent Hotel Fort Worth

Forth Worth, Texas

The Crescent Hotel makes an impression the moment you step through its doors. The grand lobby, with its fireplace, marble reception desk, and elegant decor, sets a welcoming tone that is reinforced by the excellent customer service. The rooms echo this sophistication, featuring marble accents, plush, comfortable beds, and select patios with seating for added relaxation.

A standout feature of the hotel is the Canyon Ranch Wellness Club and Spa, offering a range of wellness experiences to complement any stay. While the pace of my book tour didn’t allow time to enjoy the spa, it’s at the top of my list for a future visit to Fort Worth.

For dinner, head to the fine dining restaurant inside Emilia’s, known as The Blue Room. It offers an exceptional tasting menu experience, complete with outstanding service and stunning (blue-themed) decor.

Mechanic Shop – Kwik Kar Lube and Auto Repair in Carrollton, Texas

***

West Coast wonders

Hotel 1000

Seattle, Washington

Hotel 1000 is luxury meets convenience. The rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Pike Place Market and Puget Sound, large soaking tubs, fireplaces, and contemporary Pacific Northwest decor. It’s walking distance from restaurants, shops, and Pike Place Market itself, making it a perfect home base for exploring Seattle.

Restaurant: Seattle is one of my favorite American cities for sushi. Sushi Kashiba is a high-end sushi restaurant with melt-in-your-mouth fish and perfectly seasoned rice just a 9-minute walk from Hotel 1000. They offer omakase and à la carte sushi. If you haven’t sat at a sushi counter and enjoyed your sushi bite by bite, this is a great place to get omakase.

Mechanic Shop: Repair Revolution, Seattle, Washington

***

Midwest gems

Hilton Columbus Downtown

Columbus, Ohio

This hotel served as an excellent home base for my time in Columbus. It’s situated in the heart of the city, across from the convention center, and features over 400 pieces of Ohio-made art. The rooms are spacious, with fabulous beds and great views of the city.

The customer service here was exceptional. I misplaced my wedding ring during my stay, and the staff acted quickly to recover it and send it to me via FedEx within hours — a sharp contrast to some other hotels’ policies.

Restaurant: The Pearl Short North offers a nostalgic atmosphere, oysters, seafood, and handcrafted cocktails in dimly lit, cozy surroundings.

Mechanic Shop: Alternative Auto Care, Columbus, Ohio

JW Marriott Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids, Michigan

If you book a JW Marriott, you can usually count on a consistently good experience: comfortable beds, excellent service, and thoughtful amenities. The JW Marriott in Grand Rapids lives up to this reputation. It’s located in a highly walkable downtown area, surrounded by restaurants and activities, making it a great home base for exploring the city.

That said, be cautious about leaving anything important behind. The hotel has unusual lost-and-found policies. My wife forgot her driver’s license there, and we realized it barely an hour after checking out. While they initially promised to overnight it to us (at our expense), days passed with no action. Multiple follow-up calls later, they claimed their policy prohibited mailing valuables and insisted only she could pick it up in person—a challenge since we’d already left town. Strangely, the ID eventually arrived in the mail months later—long after we’d replaced it.

Mechanic Shop: Grand Rapids Hybrid, Grand Rapids, Michigan

***

I hope these recommendations inspire your next road trip or getaway! Whether you’re searching for a great hotel, a memorable meal or a trustworthy mechanic, these spots made my book tour truly special.