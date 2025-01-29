GLP-1 drugs are reshaping food spending habits, study finds

GLP-1 injections, such as semaglutide and tirzepatide products like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound have led many consumers to spend significantly less money on food — both at grocery stores and fast-food drive-thrus, researchers found.

As Stacey Leasca reports for “Food & Wine,” research from Cornell University found that households with at least one GLP-1 user are significantly reducing their grocery spending. The paper used data from Numerator, which surveyed 150,000 households about GLP-1 medications and food purchasing habits. According to the research, "adopters reduced their grocery spending by 5.5% in the first six months, while higher-income households had a 'notably larger reduction, averaging 8.6%.'"

Researchers also observed a reduction in purchases of ultra-processed foods like "snack foods, sweets and other calorie-dense items," as well as "impulse purchases." Additionally, spending on "food away from home," including fast food and coffee shops, declined. On the other hand, the study noted that nutrient-dense options such as yogurt, fresh produce and nutrition bars were least affected — aligning with the assumption that these items might remain staples for individuals using these medications.

While this raises questions about how brands should approach product development in response to shifting consumer behavior, it also reflects a broader trend. As proponents of these drugs often emphasize, a general sense of health, wellness and betterment appears to be on the rise — something worth celebrating.