Grimes denounces "Nazi-ism and white supremacy" in her online fandom after Elon Musk gesture

Singer-songwriter Grimes (Claire Boucher) is openly denouncing white supremacy and Nazism online just a week after Elon Musk — her ex-partner, with whom she shares three children — caused a stir with a hand gesture made during an inauguration rally for Donald Trump—one that historians have said "was a Nazi salute."

On Monday, Grimes addressed "a certain toxicity in the Grimes fandom," taking to Musk's platform, X, to point out that "for a few years now, persistent trolls on Reddit have been pushing this white supremacy/Nazi thing." However, Grimes added that Reddit has refused to address the issue.

"If it wasn't clear, I very much denounce Nazi-ism and white supremacy," the singer emphasized in her statement. "I am sorry I didn't take this more seriously sooner, I did not realize the extent of the issue. But it has come to my attention from some of y'all that this has been creating a lot of trouble."

Grimes revealed that some fans have harassed and stalked her family and friends, crossing personal boundaries. Despite this, she encouraged her supporters to report such behavior to her directly, assuring them that she would take action.

"I am sad at the division in the world [right now]. And I'm [really] sorry anyone has had to see super toxic negative things in the Grimes fandom on my behalf," she wrote.

This is the second time Grimes has denounced Nazi-ism following the Musk incident. However, Musk himself has mocked the comparisons, stating on X: “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”

“I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something," Grimes stated on the topic of her ex. But in another post, she went on to emphasize, “I’m happy to denounce Nazi-ism - and the far alt-right. Would that help clear things up?”

The former couple went official with their relationship in 2018 but separated just three years later. In 2023, the musician sued Musk for the parental rights of their three children and has since kept their relationship private, Rolling Stone reported.