Lara Trump was the RNC chair with zero prior experience. She says hiring should be based on "merit"

The former RNC chairwoman "earned" the backing of her father-in-law to grab the position

By Griffin Eckstein

Published January 30, 2025 9:39PM (EST)

Lara Trump listens as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks after being declared the winner during an election night watch party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida in the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 06, 2024. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Lara Trump listens as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks after being declared the winner during an election night watch party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida in the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 06, 2024. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Former RNC Chairwoman Lara Trump said hirings should be entirely merit-based during a stop by Fox News on Thursday. 

The one-time television producer and aspiring pop star, who landed her role as the head of the RNC with no political experience, had no answers for why someone other than the most qualified candidate should get a job during an interview on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“We oughtta base hirings off of competence and merit, and that’s it,” The president's daughter-in-law said. “When you are hiring someone for any other reason, then you are doing a disservice to the public.”

Trump was under consideration to be directly appointed to Marco Rubio's vacant Senate seat, a spot that ultimately went to former Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. 

Related

Aviation expert: "I am embarrassed" that Trump blamed DEI for D.C. air disaster

Lara Trump was endorsed by her father-in-law in February of last year in her bid to co-lead the Republican National Committee. She assumed that seat with a background in TV production and a brief stint as on-air talent at Fox News, where her last name made her an attractive candidate for punditry.

“We want the best people, we want the most competent people, and we should never be hiring anyone for any job other than the best person for that job,” Trump said on Thursday.

Read more

about Lara Trump


MORE FROM Griffin Eckstein