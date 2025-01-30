Lara Trump was the RNC chair with zero prior experience. She says hiring should be based on "merit"

Former RNC Chairwoman Lara Trump said hirings should be entirely merit-based during a stop by Fox News on Thursday.

The one-time television producer and aspiring pop star, who landed her role as the head of the RNC with no political experience, had no answers for why someone other than the most qualified candidate should get a job during an interview on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“We oughtta base hirings off of competence and merit, and that’s it,” The president's daughter-in-law said. “When you are hiring someone for any other reason, then you are doing a disservice to the public.”

Trump was under consideration to be directly appointed to Marco Rubio's vacant Senate seat, a spot that ultimately went to former Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Lara Trump was endorsed by her father-in-law in February of last year in her bid to co-lead the Republican National Committee. She assumed that seat with a background in TV production and a brief stint as on-air talent at Fox News, where her last name made her an attractive candidate for punditry.

“We want the best people, we want the most competent people, and we should never be hiring anyone for any job other than the best person for that job,” Trump said on Thursday.