The "Twin Peaks" cherry pie: How a simple dessert became a cultural icon (and how to make your own)

I love when food takes on a deeper meaning in film and TV — when a simple dish becomes a symbol, a motif or a character in its own right. One of the most iconic examples of this is the cherry pie in “Twin Peaks,” David Lynch’s seminal cult classic from the early '90s.

At first glance, cherry pie and the eerie, dreamlike world of “Twin Peaks” might seem like unrelated concepts, but they’re anything but. For fans of Lynch, the pie — along with the show's signature "damn fine cup of coffee" — represents something far more profound than just diner staples.

If you’ve seen “Twin Peaks,” you know they go hand in hand. Kyle MacLachlan’s Special Agent Dale Cooper is famous for his frequent visits to the Double R Diner (AKA Twede’s Cafe in North Bend, Wash.), where he indulges in — you guessed it — cherry pie and coffee.

With Angelo Badalamenti’s haunting "Laura Palmer’s Theme" setting the tone, “Twin Peaks” left an indelible mark on pop culture, but for many, few things were as memorable as the near-endless parade of coffee and pie.

The meaning behind the pie

Cherry pie is often considered an unassuming, everyday dessert. It lacks the trendiness of a cronut, the nostalgic appeal of an ice cream sundae or the sheer indulgence of a gooey cinnamon roll. But “Twin Peaks” transformed it into something greater than the sum of its parts.

The show’s impact even extended into the real world: Twede’s Cafe, where “Twin Peaks” filmed its diner scenes, continues to serve its famous cherry pie, and fans regularly make the pilgrimage to Washington to try it. Decades later, the pie’s cultural relevance endures — Twede’s now even sells its cherry pie and coffee on the national food shipping site Goldbelly. There’s also an official “Twin Peaks” cookbook, naturally featuring cherry pie on the cover.

Over the years, fans have debated the deeper symbolism of “Twin Peaks’” coffee-and-pie motif. Some believe it was simply a favorite combination of Lynch (or perhaps even MacLachlan). But as Salon’s own Hanh Nguyen wrote for IndieWire in 2017, "Beyond representing comfort or Lynch’s tastes, the food on the series is the ultimate symbol and indicator of goodness or virtue. As a viewer, one only has to look at what a character consumes and how the character consumes it to understand whether someone is good or evil."

A popular Reddit thread echoed this sentiment, asking: "Do you think Agent Cooper's love for coffee and cherry pie was just a harmless quirk, or was it a reflection of his longing for a sense of comfort and familiarity in a world of darkness and mystery?"

Regardless of the meaning behind the pie, one thing is certain: cherry pie has cemented itself as more than just a dessert — it’s a cultural artifact, beloved by “Twin Peaks fans” and pastry enthusiasts alike.

And if you’re looking to channel Agent Cooper or recreate the magic of the Double R at home, you’re in luck. Salon reached out to the Institute of Culinary Education and spoke with Chef-Instructor Kierin Baldwin to uncover the secrets to making the best cherry pie.

Perfecting the crust

“There are many different types of pie crust,” Baldwin explained, “but the most classic ones use a cut-in fat technique, which gives you a tender, flaky crust.” She recommends a mix of butter and shortening, though any fat will work as long as it’s cold and evenly cut into the flour.

“You should still leave large chunks of fat—about the size of chickpeas or almonds—to create flakiness,” she added.

When it comes to liquid, Baldwin stressed the importance of cold ingredients and gradual mixing. “Whichever liquid you use, make sure it’s cold and pour it in a bit at a time, stirring gently between each addition,” she said. “If the mixture is still crumbly when you’ve finished adding the liquid, resist the urge to add more. Instead, fold the dough over on itself a few times to bring it together. A good pie crust may still be a bit crumbly but should have visible chunks of fat.”

Lastly, she recommends letting the dough rest for at least 30 minutes. “This allows it to fully hydrate and magically transform into a cohesive piece of dough that’s ready to be rolled out.”

The best cherry pie filling

“The most important thing when making cherry pie filling,” Baldwin said, “is to use sour cherries.” They have a short season, typically from late June to mid-July, and don’t last long, so fresh ones can be hard to come by.

Fortunately, sour cherries are often preserved. “You can find frozen pitted sour cherries year-round, sometimes with a small amount of sugar added, sometimes without—either works beautifully for pie.”

Once you have the cherries, Baldwin advised keeping the filling simple. “I usually add just sugar, a bit of lemon juice, a thickener (typically cornstarch) and a tiny pinch of salt. Be careful not to make the filling overly sweet — you want a bit of tartness.”

For an extra step (optional for beginners), Baldwin recommended pre-thickening the filling. “Thaw the cherries, toss them with sugar, salt, and lemon juice, and let them sit so they release some liquid. Then, mix the juice with cornstarch and cook it until it thickens. Combine this thickened mixture back with the drained cherries, and your filling is ready.”

Baking your pie to perfection

Baldwin has a firm rule: “A pie isn’t done until you see the juices bubbling through the crust. That’s how you know the filling is fully cooked.” She also recommends placing a lined baking sheet under the pie to catch any overflow.

As for the crust, “It should be well-browned by the time it’s done baking. If the edges brown too quickly, cover them with a foil ring so the rest can catch up. If any part of your crust is still pale, it needs more time.”

One thing Baldwin skips? Egg wash. “Egg washes brown too quickly and can fool you into thinking your pie is done when it’s not,” she said. “Instead, brush the crust with heavy cream—it promotes even browning.”

Finally, patience is key. “Let the pie cool completely before slicing. This allows the filling to finish thickening and gives you the best pie-eating experience.”

And there you have it—making a perfect cherry pie might not be quite as easy as pie, but with these expert tips, you’ll be well on your way to creating a slice worthy of Agent Cooper himself.