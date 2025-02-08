RECIPE

A Super Bowl secret weapon: Mary Sue Milliken’s spicy pimento cheese

Chefs Milliken and Susan Feniger shared their tailgating secrets with Salon

By Michael La Corte

Deputy Food Editor

Published February 8, 2025 12:00PM (EST)

Man seasoning burgers on grill at tailgating party (Getty Images/Thomas Barwick)
Back in the 1990s, chefs Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger took over Food Network with “Too Hot Tamales,” launching them into celebrity chef status before that was even a thing.

Their culinary journey began in 1981 with the opening of City Cafe, followed by Border Grill in 1985 — now their most recognizable venture. Over the years, they’ve released cookbooks, launched independent projects and appeared on various shows, including “Tamales World Tour” and “Top Chef Masters.” 

Their contributions to the industry have earned them both a Lifetime Achievement Award from the California Restaurant Association and the Julia Child Award in 2018. Known for infusing Mexican-American flavors into their food, restaurants and cookbooks, the Too Hot Tamales are trusted voices in tailgating cuisine — ideal guides for Super Bowl food and party prep. And with a Border Grill outpost at Mandalay Bay, they’re no strangers to throwing a great party.

But how often do they actually tailgate? Feniger admits, “The only time I ever tailgated was when I was on ‘Top Chef Masters,’ and guess what? I won—with tacos on the BBQ!”

Milliken, on the other hand, has a different take: “Stadium food has gotten so much better, so you don’t have to tailgate as much anymore.” It’s a fair point—modern stadium dining is a far cry from the offerings of even a decade ago.

Feniger agrees. “I love going to Dodger Stadium, and to be honest, for me, it’s all about the Dodger Dog! Fully loaded,” she says. “Besides that, I love our BBQ Mexicana stands inside Mandalay Bay, Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena and Las Vegas Ballpark for incredible smoked brisket burritos and bowls. We also have Pacha Mamas for seared skewers and fresh ceviches. It’s sort of unbelievable what you can now get at various stadiums.”

Still, if you are tailgating, Milliken has a pro tip: Bring her spicy pimento cheese. “I make a killer spicy pimento cheese, and bringing it to any tailgate party will jazz up any burger or hot dog—and make you look like a pro.”

Trying to impress at this year’s Super Bowl party? Here’s Milliken’s recipe in all its glory.

Stay tuned next week for more from Feniger and Milliken.

Chef Mary Sue Milliken's "Killer" Pimento Cheese
Yields
12 to 15 servings
Prep Time
05 minutes

Ingredients

Base mixture:

1 pound sharp cheddar, coarsely grated

5 ounces (by weight) roasted red peppers, skins, seeds and stems removed, diced ¼” (~1 large red bell pepper)

1 cup Hellman’s or Best Foods mayonnaise

 

Seasonings to add: 

1 teaspoon tabasco

1 1/2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Pinch cayenne pepper

Sea salt, to taste

Directions

  1. Mix the base ingredients and then add the below seasonings a little at a time, tasting as you go to make sure you love it!
  2. Chill – can be mixed 1 day or 2 in advance.

By Michael La Corte

Michael is a food writer, recipe editor and educator based in his beloved New Jersey. After graduating from the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, he worked in restaurants, catering and supper clubs before pivoting to food journalism and recipe development. He also holds a BA in psychology and literature from Pace University.

