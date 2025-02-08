A Super Bowl secret weapon: Mary Sue Milliken’s spicy pimento cheese

Back in the 1990s, chefs Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger took over Food Network with “Too Hot Tamales,” launching them into celebrity chef status before that was even a thing.

Their culinary journey began in 1981 with the opening of City Cafe, followed by Border Grill in 1985 — now their most recognizable venture. Over the years, they’ve released cookbooks, launched independent projects and appeared on various shows, including “Tamales World Tour” and “Top Chef Masters.”

Their contributions to the industry have earned them both a Lifetime Achievement Award from the California Restaurant Association and the Julia Child Award in 2018. Known for infusing Mexican-American flavors into their food, restaurants and cookbooks, the Too Hot Tamales are trusted voices in tailgating cuisine — ideal guides for Super Bowl food and party prep. And with a Border Grill outpost at Mandalay Bay, they’re no strangers to throwing a great party.

But how often do they actually tailgate? Feniger admits, “The only time I ever tailgated was when I was on ‘Top Chef Masters,’ and guess what? I won—with tacos on the BBQ!”

Milliken, on the other hand, has a different take: “Stadium food has gotten so much better, so you don’t have to tailgate as much anymore.” It’s a fair point—modern stadium dining is a far cry from the offerings of even a decade ago.

Feniger agrees. “I love going to Dodger Stadium, and to be honest, for me, it’s all about the Dodger Dog! Fully loaded,” she says. “Besides that, I love our BBQ Mexicana stands inside Mandalay Bay, Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena and Las Vegas Ballpark for incredible smoked brisket burritos and bowls. We also have Pacha Mamas for seared skewers and fresh ceviches. It’s sort of unbelievable what you can now get at various stadiums.”

Still, if you are tailgating, Milliken has a pro tip: Bring her spicy pimento cheese. “I make a killer spicy pimento cheese, and bringing it to any tailgate party will jazz up any burger or hot dog—and make you look like a pro.”

Trying to impress at this year’s Super Bowl party? Here’s Milliken’s recipe in all its glory.

Chef Mary Sue Milliken's "Killer" Pimento Cheese

Yields 12 to 15 servings Prep Time 05 minutes