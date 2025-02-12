Back in 2008, Richard Blais competed on the fourth season of “ Top Chef ,” set in Chicago . That season, Blais stood out for his passion for molecular gastronomy, a technique he showcased throughout the competition. He was a dominant force, ultimately finishing as one of two runners-up, bested by Chef Stephanie Izard . A few years later, he returned for the first “Top Chef: All-Stars” — and this time, he won, defeating Chef Mike Isabella for the title.

Since then, Blais has become a familiar face in the “Top Chef” universe, appearing on countless episodes and spin-offs, including “Top Chef Duels,” as a competitor, guest judge and mentor. He has released multiple cookbooks, one of which earned a James Beard Award nomination, and opened several acclaimed restaurants. He’s also a regular on Food Network — like many “Top Chef” alumni — and has had a recurring guest judge role on “MasterChef” and its spin-offs.

He is, unquestionably, one of the biggest success stories to come out of “Top Chef,” which is now approaching its 22nd season.

His latest endeavors include two new restaurants in Arizona — La Zozzona and Tiki Taka — as well as a judging role on “Next Level Chef” alongside Gordon Ramsay and fellow “Top Chef” alum Nyesha Arrington. The show, named for its multi-tiered kitchen setup, takes a markedly different approach from “Top Chef,” but Blais and Arrington draw from their competition experience to guide and mentor contestants.

Salon recently spoke with Blais about “Top Chef,” “Next Level Chef,” his new restaurants, his favorite ingredients and his ongoing journey in the culinary world.

Chef Richard Blais at La Zozzona

The following interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Hello! I’d love to hear all about La Zozzona; It sounds amazing. I read that it has been dubbed "A Richard Blais Itali-zona Kitchen." Can you explain that?

I've always wanted to do an Italian inspired restaurant that features both pastas and large plates. La Zozzona is a love letter to that cuisine, which also incorporates local Arizona ingredients and flavors.

Why "Messy Delicious"? What does that mean to you?

"Messy Delicious" is meant to emulate the playful and innovative nature of this menu. We hope that our guests will embrace this spirit through their dining experience.

I love how whimsical the website and menu design is. How integral is that to your vision of La Zozzona?

The menu and website design is part of a playful energy that we hope our guests will feel throughout their experience. It was important to me that these design elements felt cohesive and aligned with our vision for this concept.

How do you differentiate between your restaurants? Is it too tricky to pick a "favorite?"

I look at my restaurants as “albums” that are each unique to themselves and always inspired by deep seeded moments of inspiration, travel or creative desires. Each one is a favorite for a different reason and showcases a different inspiration from my life. I hope that guests who have enjoyed my other concepts are excited to try La Zozzona as well!

What do you love about Italian and Italian-American cuisine?

I cook and eat a lot of Italian food and have always been drawn to the cuisine and culture. I’m excited about La Zozzona as it is my first time creating a menu with these flavors and ingredients.

Rigatoni "alla Zozzona" (the namesake dish) (Jakob Layman)

Do you think there's a standout dish at any of your restaurants, either personally or one that especially resonates with customers?

The Rigatoni Alla Zozzona at La Zozzona is definitely a standout and the namesake dish of the restaurant! Zozzona directly translates to ‘messy girl,’ as she gets sauce everywhere while eating pasta. This dish is a fun inspiration of familial eating and also showcases the beautiful pasta program we created.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, The Bite.

You have some terrific cookbooks. Any plans for more in the near future?

Plant forward is our most recent book. We are always looking to continue expressing ourselves literarily.

For those unaware of your journey since winning Top Chef All Stars, can you break it down for them?

It’s been a fun journey! I’ve opened several restaurants and also am a co-host on FOX’s Next Level Chef.

Do you have a number one favorite ingredient to work with?

Clearly I enjoy pasta and steaks!!!

What was the biggest lesson or takeaways you gleaned from competing in — and winning — Top Chef?

Just to do what you love to do and things will work out.

Is there a particular dish from your Top Chef tenure that you are still especially proud of? I was such a fan of so many of your inventive, delicious-sounding dishes. What did the Top Chef “incubator” teach you? I spoke with Buddha just after his win last year and he referenced how it can be so great to singularly focus on cooking — not bills, not customers, not the daily minutiae of running or working in restaurants, etcetera.

No dish, but certainly culinary “improv” comes to mind. It’s a great exercise for restaurant chefs.

How was the transition from competitor to judge, especially now with Next Level Chef?

It gives you a very nice perch and angle to deliver commentary because you have seen things from the competitors' vantage point. I love talking about competitive cooking and being the “Tony Romo” of culinary competitions!

What stands out for you as a formative moment that got you into cooking or food at large?

Ever since I worked at McDonalds, I’ve always been attracted to the team work needed to operate a restaurant.

What would you say are your three most used ingredients?

Salt, vinegar and fresh herbs

What is your favorite cooking memory?

Eating baked clams with my parents as a young child.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

What’s your biggest tip for cutting down on food waste?

Use it all! Make your own soups and stocks and sauces and utilize all leftovers or trim. It’s actually a very fun game to play!

How do you practice sustainability in your cooking and in your restaurants?

As mentioned above, finding the flavor and bits and pieces that get overlooked sometimes. Fresh herb stems are great when minced finely. Every piece of vegetable scrap or trim from protein can make an excellent sauce. Literally grind everything and you will find plenty of use of everything. Purchase from vendors and farmers and fisher people that have the same ethos as you do!

Tiki Taka interior

How is Tiki Taka, your other restaurant at Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort, similar and different to La Zozzona?

Tiki Taka is more casual than La Zozzona and its menu celebrates the small plates and flavors of Japanese and Spanish cultures. Both concepts celebrate the flavors and ingredients of the Southwest.

What has it been like expanding more restaurants at Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort?

Collaborating on all of the food & beverage concepts with Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort has been an extremely rewarding experience.

You can watch Blais on "Next Level Chef," which fourth season is premiering this Thursday, February 13, on Fox.