For the first time, the popular cookie company Crumbl is temporarily ditching its signature pink cookie boxes.

This week, in honor of Valentine’s Day, the company is swapping in red boxes. In a press release, Crumbl called it a "bold new color" and announced that "eight cupid-worthy flavors are on the menu for Valentine’s Day week, with plenty of romantic flair and some novelty options too." The pink box, a company staple since 2017, will return once the red boxes sell out.

"Crumbl pink is a key part of our brand,” said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl’s co-founder and chief branding officer. “However, during a week so focused on love and gathering, we knew we wanted to do something special! The Red Box is a tribute to both Valentine’s Day and the innovative spirit that continues to drive our brand."

The limited-edition red box release will reportedly be available at every location, which the company calls a "major milestone."