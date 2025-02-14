Starbucks reduces the number of items customers can order through its mobile ordering system

Starbucks is putting a limit on how many items customers can order on its mobile app. The coffeehouse chain told TODAY that it has reduced that number from 15 to 12.

The latest change hopes to “improve [Starbucks’] ordering experience for customers, reduce wait times and ease the workload for its baristas,” TODAY reported. It’s all part of Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks” plan, which strives to return the chain’s 40,000+ locations to its “community coffeehouse roots.”

“Our stores have always been more than a place to get a drink. They’ve been a gathering space, a community center where conversations are sparked, friendships form, and everyone is greeted by a welcoming barista,” Niccol wrote. “A visit to Starbucks is about connection and joy, and of course great coffee.”

He continued, “Today, I’m making a commitment: We’re getting back to Starbucks. We’re refocusing on what has always set Starbucks apart — a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather, and where we serve the finest coffee, handcrafted by our skilled baristas. This is our enduring identity. We will innovate from here.”

The coffeehouse said it’s focusing on four key areas, including empowering its baristas to take care of customers with the necessary tools and time needed to “craft great drinks every time” and re-establishing Starbucks as the community coffeehouse through a clear distinction between “to-go” and “for-here” service.

In addition to the new limit on online orders, customers will no longer be able to add a splash of milk or lemonade to a classic Refresher or order a Caffè Americano without water, Bloomberg first reported. That’s because these modifications already exist in beverages that are on the menu.