KFC, formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, is officially leaving the state it’s named after.

The fast food chain’s parent company, Yum! Brands, announced on Tuesday that KFC will be moving its corporate headquarters to Texas. Specifically, the Dallas suburb of Plano, where KFC will join sister brand Pizza Hut’s offices.

“The relocation plans are part of Yum! Brands’ larger execution to centralize their U.S. headquarters for their restaurant portfolio, which includes Taco Bell and Habit Burger & Grill alongside the aforementioned, to two locations: Irvine, California and Plano,” People reported Wednesday.

Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs said in a news release, “These changes position us for sustainable growth and will help us better serve our customers, employees, franchisees, and shareholders.”

Yum! Brands added that the “relocation of approximately 100 KFC U.S. corporate roles will occur over the next six months.” The relocation of 90 remote-based workers will take place over the next 18 months. Employees will receive relocation and transition support throughout the process, Yum! Brands specified.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said "I am disappointed by this decision and believe the company’s founder would be, too . . . This company’s name starts with Kentucky, and it has marketed our state’s heritage and culture in the sale of its product.”

Not all KFC offices will be moving to Texas, though — some will be staying in Kentucky. The chain’s corporate offices will remain in Louisville along with a “first-of-its-kind flagship restaurant.”

“I’ve asked to meet with the Yum! CEO soon and am heartened Yum! will retain its corporate headquarters and 560 employees here,” Gibbs said. “I will work tirelessly with Yum’s leadership to continue growing its presence in Louisville."