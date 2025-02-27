"I'll join DOGE": McCain gleeful over idea of Musk suing "The View"

Meghan McCain floated the idea of joining Elon Musk's brigade of enfants terribles, if the DOGE head gets litigious with her former coworkers.

The daughter of late Sen. John McCain and one-time daytime television host was joining in a pile-on of Joy Behar. "The View" host mistakenly claimed that the South Africa-born Musk was a supporter of apartheid on Thursday, walking it back later in the episode.

"I'm getting some flak because I said that Musk was pro-apartheid. I don't really know for sure if he was. He grew up at that time," Behar said. "Maybe he was, maybe he wasn't...So, don't be suing me. Okay, Elon?"

McCain was a co-host of "The View" for nearly four years. She shared the clips with a promise to join Musk's quasi-agency if the Tesla head took Behar to court.

"If Elon Musk sues The View I will join DOGE," she wrote on X.

McCain exited "The View" in 2021 and has cited on-air spats with Behar as her reason for leaving.

The show has lived rent-free in McCain's head since, with the commentator regularly returning to her time on the panel. In her memoir "Bad Republican," McCain said that "the environment on the show is toxic." As recently as last November, McCain chided the show for its coverage of the presidential election.

“It is actual malfeasance on the part of ABC news that there isn’t one single conservative woman on 'The View' this morning who voted for Trump or simply isn’t repulsed by his supporters to explain to America why he is still so popular,” she said at the time.