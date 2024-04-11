Meghan McCain left "The View" three years ago, but can't seem to let it go. Since the end of her tenure at the flagship ABC daytime talk show, the former political commentator continues to reveal more of her behind-the-scenes experiences. This time, McCain chose to call out her former colleagues for being out of touch with working-class people.

McCain took to her podcast "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat" to address her long-standing beef with the show and its co-hosts. In Tuesday's episode of her podcast, McCain recalled a moment to her listeners during her tenure at the ABC show, "I was in a particularly heated Hot Topics meeting. I remember yelling at the meeting that, 'Some of you' or 'All of you are going to have to start interacting with people who don’t make $100,000 a year or more."

She continued, telling some of her co-hosts, "'You have to interact with someone who makes minimum wage on some level or another.'"

The daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain said that her "experience working in much of corporate media" was watching wealthy TV commentators "live in $20 million Upper West Side mansions or apartments" and "take their Teslas to the Hamptons or Sag Harbor on the weekend with their family and then they come back."

"That is their life every day. Part of the rot in media is because they’re not talking to the working class," she stated.

McCain did not call out any of her former co-hosts by name, but the show's lead moderator and Hollywood veteran Whoopi Goldberg's net worth is an estimated $60 million. Other hosts like Sara Haines and Joy Behar have made jokes about Goldberg's wealth. McCain could have also been making a jab about co-host and attorney Sunny Hostin who wrote the novel "Summer on Sag Harbor." Sag Harbor, which McCain referenced in her podcast, is a town in the Hamptons.

This isn't the first time that McCain has publically aired out her grievances with "The View." As the first host who left on her own, McCain has had plenty to say about the workplace culture and environment on the ABC show. In a podcast interview last month, McCain that she was cast as “the enemy” because the entire show is “leftists.”

Moreover, McCain said that her former co-hosts “hate conservatives and men,” both on and off camera. Mostly, McCain felt like she was “punished” for representing the conservative opinion in the show, especially after Donald Trump's presidency and the pandemic.

Despite saying she no longer wanted to talk about her tenure at "The View," in another interview in January, McCain called co-host and Republican Ana Navarro, “a surrogate for the Biden campaign. A literal surrogate."

McCain departed the daytime talk show following several viral on-air arguments with her co-hosts. But the last straw for McCain was an incident with Behar. After she had just returned from maternity leave, Behar told McCain on air "Nobody missed you, we didn't miss you, you shouldn't have come back."

"The View" has not responded to a request to comment, Entertainment Weekly reported.