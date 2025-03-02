Dunkin' follows Starbucks, ditches nondairy milk surcharge nationwide

As more coffee drinkers opt for nondairy milks, Dunkin' is making a long-overdue policy change: starting March 5, it will no longer charge extra for nondairy milk at locations nationwide. This move follows a growing trend among coffee chains, including Starbucks, which dropped its surcharge after facing backlash and legal challenges.

As Salon's Joy Saha pointed out in May 2023, coffee shops have been slow to stop charging more for nondairy options, but many have since caught up. In October 2024, Saha highlighted Starbucks' decision to eliminate the extra charge, quoting CEO Brian Niccol, who emphasized the importance of customization in the Starbucks experience. “Core to the Starbucks Experience is the ability to customize your beverage to make it yours,” Niccol said.

Saha’s articles also referenced a 2024 lawsuit against Starbucks, where customers sued over the nondairy milk surcharge, arguing it was discriminatory, particularly toward people with allergies. Dunkin' faced a similar lawsuit around the same time.

Nicolette Baker, writing for Food & Wine, notes that Dunkin's decision to drop the surcharge was influenced by guest feedback, while Starbucks' shift aligns with the company’s broader return to basics under Niccol’s leadership.

Whether for allergies, taste, or ethical reasons, it's a positive step for customers to see the two largest coffee chains in the U.S. eliminate these unnecessary surcharges.