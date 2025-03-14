Unrivaled’s championship is set — and so is the future of women’s basketball

Growing up in Chicago in the '90s, I fondly remember the incredible sight of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen locked in an epic one-on-one battle on the court during their summer offseason. Just kidding. Of course that would never happen. Elite professional ballers — gold medal Olympians no less — would never be caught doing such a thing—until now, thanks to the brave women of the WNBA. Welcome to a new basketball club: It’s Unrivaled. The first season, found on TNT, TruTV, and Max, unveils the infinite and awesome possibilities of women’s basketball by rethinking the game’s format, structure, and financial ecosystem. Unrivaled is more than just a new club; it’s a game changer.

The format of Unrivaled sets it apart from traditional WNBA and NBA games, creating a thrilling new style of play. The 3x3 format introduces a fast-paced and high-intensity environment that departs from the standard five-on-five structure seen in professional leagues. With fewer teams and a smaller number of players compared to the W, the game creates an elite, competitive atmosphere where every possession counts. The NBA has thirty teams compared to the W’s thirteen, but Unrivaled dramatically condenses its roster from about 156 W players down to just thirty-six for a more exclusive competition, ensuring that only the best of the best take the court. Co-founded by W stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, this league prioritizes top-tier talent and action-packed games. The smaller, more agile game structure provides a fresh, engaging experience for both players and fans, amplifying the stakes of each game and shifting the narrative of women’s basketball.

Perhaps the most shocking and ruthless aspect of Unrivaled is the week-long one-on-one tournament embedded in the middle of the two-month season. As if 3x3 weren’t difficult enough, this sudden-death challenge disrupts traditional team dynamics and forces individual players to prove their dominance. The unpredictable and unforgiving nature of the format was made quite clear when rapt, unblinking audiences watched some of the most decorated and veteran athletes face early elimination at the hands of rookie Aaliyah Edwards as she scrapped her way to face WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Collier for a highly respectable 1-2 loss in the finals. Unlike regular-season games where teams rely on coordinated plays, this tournament strips basketball down to its most street and most revealing form: one player versus another.

WNBA champion Azurá Stevens (Courtesy of Unrivaled)For her second-place finish, Edwards walked away from that one-on-one tournament with $50,000 in prize money—her W salary last year was just $25,000 more than that. The financial incentives are staggering, with massive cash prizes awarded not only to the winners but also to the teammates who supported them in getting there throughout the season. Unrivaled players have an average salary of more than $220,000, while the maximum base salary in the W is $208,000. With Unrivaled salaries averaging significantly higher than those in the W, the league ensures that women’s basketball players are compensated at a level far closer to their male counterparts than ever before. This redistribution of wealth ensures that Unrivaled remains a team-based endeavor, while still rewarding individual excellence.

Beyond its entertainment value, Unrivaled is a crucial economic lifeline for WNBA players who often must play overseas during their offseason just to make ends meet. This practice comes with significant risks, as seen in the case of Brittney Griner, who was detained in a Russian prison for 293 days while playing for an international team. Other notable players, such as Diana Taurasi, have also been affected. Taurasi was once paid by her Russian team to sit out the entire 2015 W season to more fully heal a hand she broke while playing in Euroleague, illustrating the financial disparity that forces players into difficult decisions. Her Russian team paid her $1.5 million, while her W salary that year was just $107,000. Unrivaled provides these athletes with a safer, high-paying alternative, allowing them to train and compete domestically rather than relying on international leagues for supplemental income. This shift could fundamentally alter the financial landscape of women’s basketball and certainly provides players with greater control over their careers.

Unrivaled directly challenges the systemic disparities that have historically hindered not only female ballers but women’s sports at large.

The centralized location of Unrivaled in Miami further enhances the experience for players, eliminating the relentless travel schedule that W teams endure. In contrast to the grueling cross-country flights and constant time zone changes of a typical W season, Unrivaled players remain in one place, in a professional atmosphere that serves up serious summer camp vibes reminiscent of the Olympic Village. This setup allows athletes to focus entirely on refining their skills and competing at the highest level without the logistical and physical toll of continuous travel. Moreover, it strengthens the bonds between players, who generally have friendships that transcend team rivalries. By prioritizing stability and community, Unrivaled cultivates an environment that is as enriching as it is competitive.

While the WNBA has long been a political force advocating for social justice and free speech, Unrivaled shifts the focus toward financial equity. The W famously took a stand against former Atlanta Dream owner Kelly Loeffler, leading to her relatively speedy departure from the league due to players’ activism. However, Unrivaled champions a different kind of political statement: one rooted in the fight for pay parity and equal facilities for women’s sports. By offering higher salaries, on-site childcare and state-of-the-art training environments, Unrivaled directly challenges the systemic disparities that have historically hindered not only female ballers but women’s sports at large. This economic empowerment sends a powerful message that athletes deserve the same financial and structural support, regardless of their gender.

Unrivaled champions a different kind of political statement: one rooted in the fight for pay parity and equal facilities for women’s sports.

Unrivaled also creates new opportunities in coaching and sports media, further expanding its influence beyond the court. The halftime commentary panel, featuring a trio of analysts, showcases fresh voices in basketball analysis and brings greater visibility to women in sports journalism. One of the standout voices is Renee Montgomery, whose sharp analysis, fly attire and energetic presence make halftime discussions as entertaining as the game itself. In addition, the league provides coaches from different avenues with a chance to refine their strategies and develop new play styles in a setting that values innovation over tradition. Assistant coaching staff from the NBA like Phil Handy and Adam Harrington get to rise into first position. Others get a shot at redemption, like Teresa Weatherspoon, who was let go from her Head Coach gig at Chicago Sky after the team failed to make the playoffs last year. These developments not only enhance the league’s credibility but also pave the way for more diverse representation in leadership roles across professional basketball. By prioritizing new voices in both coaching and broadcasting, Unrivaled is helping to redefine the future of the sport.

All of this positions Unrivaled as a transformative force that is reshaping the future of women’s sports. Its groundbreaking format, ruthless midseason tournament, financial empowerment of athletes, centralized location, commitment to equity and investment in coaching and media create a model that challenges the status quo in every way. By offering a fresh take on competition while addressing long-standing structural inequalities, Unrivaled has the potential to change the trajectory of women’s basketball forever. See for yourself. The semi-final bracket airs on Sunday night and finals matchup is on Monday night. This is not just a new league—it’s a revolution.