"My fault": Ye wears KKK robes to interview, says he "didn't want" children with Kim Kardashian

Ye is still circling the block trying to shock every household on the cul-de-sac.

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West recently granted an interview to internet personality DJ Akademiks. In the interview, he took his swastika tee-shirt stunt a step further, appearing for the length of the interview in black Ku Klux Klan robes.

Ye, who has four children with Kim Kardashian, told Akademiks that he never wanted to raise a family with the reality TV star and mogul.

"That was my fault," he said. "I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with them, but that wasn’t God’s plan."

Ye accused the Kardashian clan of exerting control over his children, taking offense at her alleged attempts to stop the release of a song that featured vocals from their daughter, North West. The track, called “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” also featured an appearance from accused sex trafficker Diddy.

"When my daughter was put on the song, that's when I realized that I didn't own their name and likeness," Ye told Akademiks. "This white woman and this white family have the control of these highly influential Black kids that are half the kids of Ye and that's just in everybody's face. They play in my face like that."

Ye later said that he was willing to go to "war" with his ex-wife and in-laws, accusing them of raising his children in an unhealthy environment.

"When you're a celebrity, it starts to be about more what fame it's going to get you, what clout it's going to get you, what money it's going to get you over, 'Is this the right thing for your children?'" he said. "I'm willing to die for my children than to allow them to be in this environment that I know they're in."

Watch the interview below: