"He was sooooo fresh": Ye praises Hitler in series of antisemitic social media posts

Ye has apparently reached the "going door-to-door trying to shock people" stage of his career.

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West went on a tear on X early Friday morning, sharing praise for Adolf Hitler and other antisemitic remarks while bragging about his freedom from consequences.

"ANY JEWISH PERSON THAT DOES BUSINESS WITH ME NEEDS TO KNOW I DONT LIKE OR TRUST ANY JEWISH PERSON," he wrote around 7 a.m. ET, echoing comments that he's made and apologized for in recent years.

The rapper's outburst was far from over. He went back to the well, offering praise for the leader of Nazi Germany and saying he was "sooooo fresh." Ye went on to say that antisemitism did not exist and shared an old photo of himself in an anti-Nazi t-shirt with the caption "I used to be woke too."

Ye's contributions to the history of rap music are undeniable. Still, since the release of "The Life of Pablo" in 2016 he's been far more likely to make headlines for online antics and provocative stunts than anything he's made in a recording studio.

He recently unfollowed everyone on Instagram except for Taylor Swift, an artist with which he has a long, complicated history. His appearance at the Grammys (more specifically, his wife Bianca Censori's sheer outfit) drew outsized attention to the artist who hasn't released a full-length solo album in nearly four years.

Ye's clearly come down from those rushes and was swinging about wildly to cause a social media stir, returning to the bright-red Nazi in his brain that has to be somewhat faded with use.