Kanye West and Bianca Censori shock the Grammys red carpet before departing the event

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are once again turning heads and dropping jaws, this time at the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

After a hiatus from flashy red carpets, West and Censori arrived hand-in-hand to walk the Grammys step and repeat. West was low-key in black sunglasses and a matching tee, while Censori sported a black fur coat — but not for long. After a few steps down the carpet, Censori took her coat off to reveal a sheer slip, barely disguising her nude torso.

For the rapper and his wife, shock and provocation are part of the game, but their startling red carpet look allegedly had event security scratching their heads, too.

After they finished posing for photos, Entertainment Tonight reported that Censori and West were denied entry and asked to leave, before being escorted out of the event by security. Shortly after the post about the couple being escorted from the Grammys went live, it was deleted from the Entertainment Tonight Instagram account.

A source close to the Grammys told Variety that West and Censori were not asked to leave, but simply arrived to walk the red carpet before getting in their car and departing the event entirely.

Which version of the story is true is still unclear, but it’s just the latest in a string of strange behavior from the rapper. Earlier this week, West unfollowed everyone on Instagram besides Taylor Swift, with whom West has a contentious relationship. (To say the least.)

Invites to the show are extended to all nominees, and West is among tonight’s nominated artists for his work on “Carnival,” featuring Playboi Carti & Rich The Kid — nominated for Best Rap Song.

West has also been posting up a storm on X after previously being banned from the platform for antisemitic remarks. His latest posts include polaroids of him and Censori before walking the Grammys carpet. Whether this pattern marks a proper return to music from West is yet to be determined, but it’s certainly enough to make headlines and stir controversy in the meantime.