“Our partners are the face of our brand”: Starbucks is updating its dress code for baristas

Starbucks has announced changes to its employee dress code as part of its ongoing efforts to “create a warm, welcoming environment” across its brick-and-mortar stores nationwide, the brand said in an April 14 press release.

“As we continue working to create a warm, welcoming environment that invites customers in, showcases our great coffee, and provides a comfortable place to sit and stay, our green apron partners have played a big role in bringing it all to life — from writing on cups to free refills and the coffeehouse experience,” the chain said.

Starting May 12, Starbucks will require its baristas to wear solid black tops and long-sleeved crewneck, collared or button-up shirts along with any shade of khaki, black or blue denim bottoms. The “more defined color palette” hopes to allow Starbucks’ “iconic green apron to shine and create a sense of familiarity for our customers,” the brand specified.

In addition to the updated dress code, Starbucks is making a new line of company branded T-shirts. Baristas will receive two tees at no additional cost, per the brand.

“By updating our dress code, we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners, which means they can focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers,” Starbucks said.

The latest initiative comes after Starbucks restored its free refill policy, brought back its condiment bar, re-introduced its coffee cup doodles and reversed its “open-door policy,” meaning customers can no longer use store restrooms and seating areas without making a purchase. These changes are part of CEO Brian Niccol’s push to bring the coffee chain back to its “community coffeehouse roots.”