"Get the f**k out of my face": GOP Rep. Mace shouts at constituent who asked her about town halls

Town halls have not been going well for members of the GOP. So, we can see why the mere mention of speaking to constituents sets Rep. Nancy Mace's teeth on edge.

The Republican representative from South Carolina shared a video on Saturday, showing an argument she had with a constituent inside a beauty supply store.

"Some unhinged lunatic, a man, wearing daisy dukes, at a makeup store, got in my face today. Dems are nuts. So I went off - and I won’t be backing down," she captioned the post. "I hold the line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Try me."

In the clip, Mace repeatedly dodges a question about upcoming town halls and asks when the man she's speaking to will stop "harassing" her.

"I asked if you were doing any [town halls] this year. It was one simple question," he said.

The conversation takes a turn when Mace says, without prompting, that she "voted for gay marriage twice." The pair gets into a shouting match where Mace states that "people on the left" are "absolutely f**king crazy." She tells the man in the video to "get out of my f**king face" and repeatedly shouts "f**k you" across the store.

"You're going to be voted out so fast," the man says, leaving.

"I'm not. I won by so much," Mace replies.

"You're a disgrace to this state," he says. "I asked you simple question and you...tell me f**k you?"

Mace was a minor figure in the House GOP, occasionally making headlines for misunderstanding Nathaniel Hawthorne and flip-flopping on COVID vaccines, before she decided to make anti-trans cruelty the center of her entire public persona. With the election of Rep. Sarah McBride, Mace went all-in on making the first transgender representative in Congress as uncomfortable as possible. She was a driving force behind rules that barred McBride from using the women's restrooms on Capitol Hill.

Given her reaction to being approached by the CeraVe rack and her fear of town halls, Mace may think the only appropriate forum for accosting a representative is the hallway outside the bathroom.