One day after demanding "Vladmir, STOP!" Trump concludes Putin is "just tapping me along"

While in Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis, President Donald Trump appears to have seen the light. Trump said on Saturday that he now believes Russian President Vladimir Putin may not want to end the war against Ukraine.

“There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days,” Trump posted to his Truth Social. “It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently.”

Trump's apparent about-face comes after he briefly met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two's Vatican encounter was the first since their publicly contentious White House meeting two months ago. Saturday's face-to-face meeting at St. Peter’s Basilica lasted little more than 15 minutes but both parties described the talk as productive.

Putin, who has been charged by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, did not travel to Rome for the Pope's funeral.

On Friday, Trump sang a very different tune on Putin and claimed to be “very close” to a ceasefire deal, calling for Russia and Ukraine to meet for “very high level talks.” His special envoy, Steve Witkoff, traveled to Moscow to met with Putin on Friday.

But even Trump-supportive Republicans in Congress are pushing back. "I've seen enough," Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley wrote on X Friday. "President Trump pls put the toughest sanctions on Putin."

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham co-sponsored a bipartisan bill this month pushing further sanctions on Russia. “These sanctions against Russia are at the ready and will receive overwhelming bipartisan, bicameral support if presented to the Senate and House for a vote,” the senator said in a statement.