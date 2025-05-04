Hate asparagus? Try it raw — and in this bright pasta salad

Asparagus and I have never been best friends.

I'm a massive proponent of raw vegetables in various applications — and in most instances, moreso than cooked vegetables. The bite of raw carrot or a gossamer slice of fennel offers a freshness that roasted beets or steamed sweet potatoes simply can't match.

So when it comes to asparagus, it's most certainly not my favorite when cooked — especially those woodsy, thick stems, which often remain flaccid even after roasting, yet still fibrous and overtly chewy. But it wasn't until I found myself with a surplus of asparagus and tried an Anne Burrell recipe that I realized that raw asparagus could actually shine.

Now, to be clear, we're talking pencil-thin, snappy asparagus: nothing tree-like here. Burrell instructs to cut the asparagus, tips and all, into very thin slices. This technique helps mitigate that aforementioned fibrous, woodsy texture that asparagus can often have when left whole and cooked. She then tosses the raw vegetables with a finely diced red onion, grated pecorino, red wine vinegar, olive oil and salt. That's it!

After about an hour, the vinegar helps tenderize the red onion and asparagus, creating a crisp, bright salad that's truly sublime.

Speaking of fresh, vibrant dishes perfect for late spring or early summer, pasta salad is another favorite of mine. Toothsome noodles, bright vinaigrette, raw vegetables or fruits, some nuts, some cheeses — you can't beat that. I love serving a pasta salad that steals the spotlight from grilled meats — guests will abadon half-eaten burgers to instead pile even more salad on their plates.

So, I thought, why not combine the bright, punchy nature of the raw asparagus salad with the summertime joy of pasta salad?

Sorry to the burgers and hot dogs of the world, but you've got some real competition. This salad is ready to steal the show at any barbecue or backyard gathering — and that's definitely something worth celebrating.

Pasta salad with asparagus, radish and cigliene

Yields 6 servings Prep Time 15 minutes (plus chilling time)

Ingredients 3 tablespoons balsamic (I prefer using white balsamic here) 5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil 2 lemons, juiced 1 shallot, peeled and minced 1 teaspoon honey Kosher salt Freshly ground black pepper 1 lb short pasta of your choosing, cooked in salted, boiling water according to package directions, drained just shy of al dente and rinsed with cold water 1/2 bunch pencil-thin asparagus, woodsy bottoms trimmed or snapped off, cut on the bias into small, bite-sized pieces 4 ounces radishes, thinly sliced (optional, but you can also then cut the thin slices into matchsticks) 8 ounces salted cigliene balls (you can also use bocconcini or small, chopped pieces of fresh mozzarella), halved 1/2 bunch chives, finely minced Directions 1. In a large bowl, stir together balsamic, oil, lemon juice, shallot, honey, salt and pepper, to taste. 2. Add cooked pasta, asparagus, radishes, cheese and half the chives. Stir well and let chill for 3 to 4 hours (I don't advise chilling overnight). 3. Remove from refrigerator, let sit at room temperature for 20 minutes, stir again, taste for seasoning (it might need salt), finish with the remaining chives and serve.