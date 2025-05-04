Hate asparagus? Try it raw — and in this bright pasta salad

Asparagus and I have never been best friends.
I'm a massive proponent of raw vegetables in various applications — and in most instances, moreso than cooked vegetables. The bite of raw carrot or a gossamer slice of fennel offers a freshness that roasted beets or steamed sweet potatoes simply can't match.
So when it comes to asparagus, it's most certainly not my favorite when cooked — especially those woodsy, thick stems, which often remain flaccid even after roasting, yet still fibrous and overtly chewy. But it wasn't until I found myself with a surplus of asparagus and tried an Anne Burrell recipe that I realized that raw asparagus could actually shine.
Now, to be clear, we're talking pencil-thin, snappy asparagus: nothing tree-like here. Burrell instructs to cut the asparagus, tips and all, into very thin slices. This technique helps mitigate that aforementioned fibrous, woodsy texture that asparagus can often have when left whole and cooked. She then tosses the raw vegetables with a finely diced red onion, grated pecorino, red wine vinegar, olive oil and salt. That's it!
After about an hour, the vinegar helps tenderize the red onion and asparagus, creating a crisp, bright salad that's truly sublime.
Speaking of fresh, vibrant dishes perfect for late spring or early summer, pasta salad is another favorite of mine. Toothsome noodles, bright vinaigrette, raw vegetables or fruits, some nuts, some cheeses — you can't beat that. I love serving a pasta salad that steals the spotlight from grilled meats — guests will abadon half-eaten burgers to instead pile even more salad on their plates.
So, I thought, why not combine the bright, punchy nature of the raw asparagus salad with the summertime joy of pasta salad?
Sorry to the burgers and hot dogs of the world, but you've got some real competition. This salad is ready to steal the show at any barbecue or backyard gathering — and that's definitely something worth celebrating.
Ingredients
3 tablespoons balsamic (I prefer using white balsamic here)
5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 lemons, juiced
1 shallot, peeled and minced
1 teaspoon honey
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 lb short pasta of your choosing, cooked in salted, boiling water according to package directions, drained just shy of al dente and rinsed with cold water
1/2 bunch pencil-thin asparagus, woodsy bottoms trimmed or snapped off, cut on the bias into small, bite-sized pieces
4 ounces radishes, thinly sliced (optional, but you can also then cut the thin slices into matchsticks)
8 ounces salted cigliene balls (you can also use bocconcini or small, chopped pieces of fresh mozzarella), halved
1/2 bunch chives, finely minced
Directions
1. In a large bowl, stir together balsamic, oil, lemon juice, shallot, honey, salt and pepper, to taste.
2. Add cooked pasta, asparagus, radishes, cheese and half the chives. Stir well and let chill for 3 to 4 hours (I don't advise chilling overnight).
3. Remove from refrigerator, let sit at room temperature for 20 minutes, stir again, taste for seasoning (it might need salt), finish with the remaining chives and serve.
Cook's Notes
-Be careful with temperature here! You want to rinse the pasta immediately after draining and let fully cool before tossing with the vinaigrette or adding the cheese. The cheese balls should be completely solid, just slightly softened from the vinaigrette — not melty whatsoever.
-You want your pasta to be toothsome and al dente, not overcooked at all, because it's going to be chilled with the vinaigrette and will soften slightly further.
-You want to give the salad time to chill so the asparagus and shallot can be slightly tempered.
-Make the full recipe, even if you're not serving six people. I promise: the leftovers are ridiculously good. This just gets better and better.
-Some possible cheese substitutions are feta, gouda or goat cheese.
-Some possible radish substitutions are grape or cherry tomatoes, carrots or marinated artichokes.
-Some possible asparagus substitutions are snap peas or celery.
