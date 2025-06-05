“Please noooooo”: Ye implores Trump, Musk to reconcile

Ye is hoping to prevent the unraveling of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump’s relationship.

The controversial rapper formerly known as Kanye West waded into the white-hot feud between POTUS and the one-time head of DOGE, encouraging them to call a truce in a post to X.

"Broooos please noooooo," he wrote. "We love you both so much.”

Musk and Trump's tiff began last week, when the former Trump adviser told CBS News last week that he was "disappointed" with Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.” Musk continued to whale on this week, calling the bill a “disgusting abomination and encouraging voters to oust any Republicans who supported it.

The spat got worse on Thursday after Trump made his first public comments on Musk’s critiques, saying he was “very disappointed in Elon.” In a post to Truth Social, Trump speculated about the end of his relationship with the billionaire, saying that Musk “just went CRAZY!” The president then threatened to terminate Musk’s contracts with the federal government.

"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts," he wrote.

For his part, Musk accused Trump of being named in the case files of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: [Donald Trump] is in the Epstein files," he wrote. "That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"

It’s around this time that Ye jumped in, imploring the once-inseparable pair not to fight. and throwing in an emoji of two people hugging for good measure. Ye is a long-time Trump supporter who has courted controversy in recent years by sharing antisemitic theories and songs. He most recently showed his support for Trump on Sunday.

"F**k anybody who don’t love Trump," he wrote. "You’re dumb."