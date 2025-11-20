Martha Stewart has sparked quite a debate following her recent appearance on The Today Show.

On TODAY’s Thanksgiving episode, which aired Nov. 13, the beloved Queen of Domesticity weighed in on the best time to serve Thanksgiving dinner.

“Two o’clock in the afternoon,” Stewart said while sporting a “Thanksgiving Queen” sache alongside a gold crown and gold turkey baster. “People are hungry and they’re starting to circle the kitchen if you have a bunch of guests. You don’t want to wait until it’s nighttime.”

“You can eat and watch the big games and then have more drinks and have fun and eat dessert later,” she told co-hosts Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and Laura Jarrett.

A short clip of that episode was posted on TikTok, urging TODAY and Stewart fans alike to jump in on the Thanksgiving dinner discourse.

Several commenters disagreed with Stewart. “Thanksgiving lunch?! No thanks. 4 pm at the earliest,” wrote one user. “I can’t have everything cooked by 2, Martha!” said another. “Martha I’m Mexican… we start at 6 and party till the night is over,” a separate user shared.

Some, however, agreed with Stewart, stating that an early dinner is the correct way to celebrate Thanksgiving.

“[T]hank you Martha. I hate being told to come at 4 pm and we eat at 9 pm! 12-2 pm is best,” said one viewer. Another wrote, “Dinner done by 1:00 here! All on my own, every holiday 🤗 I enjoy it!”

Elsewhere in her TODAY episode, Stewart answered a few questions from viewers about their turkey day concerns and dilemmas. When asked how to keep a Thanksgiving turkey juicy while cooking, Stewart pointed to her Turkey 101 recipe, which uses cheesecloth or parchment paper to keep the meat moist.

She also shared her favorite dishes to make on Thanksgiving: “It’s either a pie or I love scalloped potatoes.” Additionally, Stewart revealed the secret ingredient that goes into her mother’s mashed potatoes recipe: “Cream cheese with the butter and the milk.”