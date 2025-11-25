“Canary in the coal mine”: McCarthy predicts GOP exodus following Greene resignation

Kevin McCarthy is something of an expert in how quickly the mood of Republican legislators can turn.

The Republican representative from California and former House speaker said on Tuesday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s upcoming retirement should shock GOP leaders into action. Speaking to Fox News‘ Jesse Watters, McCarthy called the Georgia congresswoman’s announcement a “canary in the coal mine” and warned that further Republican defections were imminent if party leaders didn’t work to promote unity.

“She’s almost like the canary in the coal mine,” McCarthy said. “This is something inside Congress, they’d better wake up, because they are going to get a lot of people retiring, and they’ve got to focus.”

Even before the surprise announcement from one of the party’s most-visible politicians, Republicans were staring down some terrifying math. While the party currently controls the lower chamber, 22 Republican representatives have already shared they won’t contest their seats in 2026. Polling data at the moment points toward a brutal midterm election for Republicans as voters react to the broadly unpopular actions of President Donald Trump in his second term.

Greene’s retirement came after days of public feuding with the president, who called her a “traitor” after she repeatedly advocated for the release of the Epstein files.

“I have too much self-respect and dignity … and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the president we all fought for,” Greene explained in a video announcing her intention to retire from the House at the beginning of next year.