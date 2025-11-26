Thanksgiving is right around the corner and as food prices continue to rise (with no immediate reprieve in sight) and federal food assistance remains in flux, putting together an indulgent yet affordable dinner menu seems like an especially difficult task.
Thankfully, Trader Joe’s is here to help with its selection of bargain, festive eats. From seasoned turkey to citrus-infused relish and pies galore, here’s how to plan a budget Thanksgiving dinner, courtesy of the California-based retailer. All the menu items, sans tax, total to $30.12.
Herb-Seasoned Brined Bone-In Half Turkey ($4.99)
Let’s face it: Preparing and roasting a turkey is intimidating. How do you season and brine your bird? How do you then stuff it? And how long should you cook it to achieve that perfect golden-brown exterior?
Fret not, for TJ’s has made things easier with its Herb-Seasoned Brined Bone-In Half Turkey. Each antibiotic-free, half-turkey is “adorned with a disk of compound butter and a sprig of fresh rosemary,” according to TJ’s, and vacuum-sealed for optimal freshness. To prepare, simply place the half turkey on a baking sheet, tuck the butter disk between the skin and breast and roast in the oven. It’s that simple!
“Because it sits flat on the tray, the bird cooks evenly, and the skin easily crisps to a golden brown,” TJ’s explains. “Perhaps best of all, our Half Turkey takes an estimated 65 to 86 minutes to reach its finished temperature of 165°F. That’s less than Half the time it typically takes to cook a full-size bird.”
TJ’s half turkey can feed two to four people, making it perfect for an intimate Thanksgiving celebration. If you’re expecting more company, however, be sure to pick up an extra bird (or two).
Turkey Gravy ($1.69)
TJ’s knows that you can’t have turkey without gravy on the side, hence why they offer a “ready-to-use” Turkey Gravy seasoned with herbs, onion powder, garlic powder, turmeric extract and dried potato flakes. All you have to do is pour the gravy into a saucepan, warm it up and serve it in a gravy boat.
Mashed Sweet Potatoes ($2.99)
Looking for a quick, hassle-free Thanksgiving side? TJ’s Mashed Sweet Potatoes is exactly what you need. Each packet contains portioned servings of peeled, cooked and mashed sweet potatoes that have then been frozen. “That’s it — nothing else added, all the prep work done, ready to use whenever you need them,” TJ’s says.
If you’d like to spruce up your mashed sweet potatoes, try stirring in sour cream, butter and olive oil to make them extra creamy. Want a hint of tang? Try adding a dollop or two of plain Greek yogurt. Want to sweeten your already sweet potatoes? Try mixing in your favorite warm spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice) and maple syrup.
Harvest Apple Salad Kit ($3.99)
A fresh salad, rich in greens and seasonal toppings, is a necessity on the Thanksgiving dining table. TJ’s Harvest Apple Salad Kit starts with a base of greens, which includes any (or all) of the following based on daily availability: spinach, kale, green leaf lettuce, mizuna, butter lettuce, tango, green oak lettuce, green chard, arugula, frisee, red chard, red leaf lettuce, lolla rosa, radicchio and red oak lettuce. It also incorporates a variety of toppings, such as shreds of TJ’s Unexpected Cheddar, dried apple chips with cinnamon, and crunchy pieces of pecan. As for dressing, the kit includes an apple vinaigrette that’s made from apple cider vinegar, concentrated apple juice, Dijon mustard and a medley of spices.
Sweet, tangy and apple-focused, TJ’s Harvest Apple Salad Kit can feed four when served as a side salad.
Fresh Cranberry Orange Relish ($3.99)
This Thanksgiving, you deserve better than gelatinous, canned cranberry sauce slop. In fact, what you deserve is TJ’s Fresh Cranberry Orange Relish. It’s made with finely chopped cranberries and California Valencia oranges that are both sweetened with cane sugar. As described by TJ’s, this relish is brimming with “bright, tart, vibrant” flavors that bring “a new wave of relish to Thanksgiving meals everywhere.”
A forkful of turkey, gravy, mashed sweet potatoes and TJ’s Fresh Cranberry Orange Relish — now that’s a perfect festive bite.
Herbed Dinner Rolls ($3.49)
No Thanksgiving feast is complete without soft, pillowy pull-apart dinner rolls. TJ’s Herbed Pull-Apart Rolls come pre-packaged and pre-made, meaning all you have to do is warm them in the oven at 400°F for three to five minutes, serve and enjoy. The rolls are made with a special potato-flour blend, according to TJ’s, which makes them extra fluffy and a delight to eat. They also feature a beautiful medley of herbs, namely parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme.
Serve these rolls alongside your favorite salted or flavored butters. In the event that you do have leftovers, use them to make post-Thanksgiving turkey sliders.
Teeny Tiny Apple Pies ($5.49)
Why share one big pie when you can indulge in your own personal-sized pie(s)? Enter TJ’s Teeny Tiny Apple Pies, a Thanksgiving staple that lives up to its name. Each pack comes with four teeny and tiny apple pies that are made exclusively for TJ’s in Canada using Northern Spy apples. “Nestled in a flaky, buttery crust, the cinnamon-spiced, diced apple filling is topped with a brown sugar crumble and baked to a golden brown,” TJ’s describes.
Enjoy these pies straight out of the box or warm them up in the microwave for a few seconds. Be sure to top them with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of your favorite vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce (and/or a sprinkle of flaky sea salt).
If apple pie isn’t your preferred flavor of pie, TJ’s also offers Teeny Tiny Pecan Pies and Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies, available for the same price.
Sparkling Apple Cider ($3.49)
When it comes to a Thanksgiving beverage, you can’t go wrong with TJ’s Sparkling Apple Cider. It’s non-alcoholic, making it the perfect option for everyone, regardless of age, to sip and savor. It’s also packed with flavor. “Sweet, juicy, and with just a hint of balancing tartness, this Cider simply excels when enjoyed alongside such an aromatic, allium-forward appetizer,” says TJ’s.