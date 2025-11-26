Let’s face it: Preparing and roasting a turkey is intimidating. How do you season and brine your bird? How do you then stuff it? And how long should you cook it to achieve that perfect golden-brown exterior?

Fret not, for TJ’s has made things easier with its Herb-Seasoned Brined Bone-In Half Turkey. Each antibiotic-free, half-turkey is “adorned with a disk of compound butter and a sprig of fresh rosemary,” according to TJ’s, and vacuum-sealed for optimal freshness. To prepare, simply place the half turkey on a baking sheet, tuck the butter disk between the skin and breast and roast in the oven. It’s that simple!

“Because it sits flat on the tray, the bird cooks evenly, and the skin easily crisps to a golden brown,” TJ’s explains. “Perhaps best of all, our Half Turkey takes an estimated 65 to 86 minutes to reach its finished temperature of 165°F. That’s less than Half the time it typically takes to cook a full-size bird.”

TJ’s half turkey can feed two to four people, making it perfect for an intimate Thanksgiving celebration. If you’re expecting more company, however, be sure to pick up an extra bird (or two).