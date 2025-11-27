A chill in the air, and nothing else: Macy’s parade plays it safe

In a week of heavy national news, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade offered something surprisingly rare: a calm, comfortable holiday morning in New York.

Temperatures hovered in the low 40s — brisk, but manageable — and a steady wind kept the giant balloons flying lower than usual. Instead of creating chaos, the breeze just added a bit of winter character. Crowds bundled up, grabbed coffee and watched floats roll past in a mood that felt more hometown-holiday than high-gloss spectacle.

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Performers from Broadway, major pop acts and marching bands filled the route with familiar holiday energy. A family-friendly mix of artists included Elmo and Christopher Jackson, Shaggy and Busta Rhymes, Foreigner and Debbie Gibson, Jewel and Cynthia Erivo, the voices behind the hit animated series K-Pop Demon Hunters. The usual cast of balloon icons like Snoopy, Pikachu, Bluey and Spider-man, floated just above street level, close enough that kids could point out stitching details.

But the real headline this year? Nothing went wrong (unlike previous years). No dramatic balloon malfunctions, no out-of-control gusts, no viral mishaps destined for parade-history listicles. Just a steady, warm-hearted procession winding from the Upper West Side to Herald Square.

For many, the quietness felt intentional, almost like the parade understood the collective exhaustion of the moment. After months of political turmoil, national tension and a record-breaking news cycle, the 2025 parade didn’t try to top itself. It just showed up, delivered the tradition as promised and let New Yorkers breathe for a couple of hours.

And then, right on cue, Santa Claus closed it out — a familiar ending to a rare, peaceful holiday start.