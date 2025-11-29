Sports venues are going gourmet

When you think of typical game-day food, hot dogs slathered in ketchup and overpriced baskets of crinkle-cut fries come to mind. But at sporting events around the globe, food is getting fancy.

Picture eating perfectly fried chicken nuggets topped with a bump of caviar as tennis balls whizz from one side of the court to the other. Imagine Michelin-star chefs toss truffles onto pasta as the world’s fastest cars zoom by. At the biggest sporting events across the globe, it’s no longer simply about the game; it’s about the experience.

“Sharing a great meal in those settings turns spectatorship into participation. Our members are looking for more than access — they’re looking for meaning and connection in every experience,” says Sylvain Langrand, CEO of Velocity Black, a luxury lifestyle concierge service.

As the official luxury lifestyle partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team, Velocity Black members get access to the hospitality suite where lobster tails, Glenfiddich and racks of lamb are all on free-flow.

And post-race, Velocity Black puts together private members’ events at infamous spots — like Franklin Barbecue during the Austin Grand Prix. “Our experts know that iconic events like Wimbledon, the Kentucky Derby and the Tour de France can be transformed into unforgettable moments when paired with unique culinary experiences,” says Langrand.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is the grandaddy of glitz and glamour on the F1 calendar. And the Bellagio Fountain Club is arguably the hottest ticket in town. Prime rack track views are paired with some of the best food on the planet. “The cuisine has to align with the prestige and recognition the sport brings with it, so we invite all of the culinary greats to showcase their finest offerings,” says MGM Resorts International Executive Chef Wesley Holton.

“Powerhouse chefs such as Jose Andres, David Chang, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Wolfgang Puck, Tom Colicchio, Masaharu Morimoto, Mario Carbone and more are personally serving food while guests take in the sights and sounds of the race in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip,” he says.

It’s pinkies up at Wimbledon, as match-goers partake in a traditional British afternoon tea overlooking the courts. At The Wingfield Restaurant, tennis lovers can feast on a three-course menu with options like gin-cured Loch Duart salmon, venison Wellington and a clotted cream summer pudding. The Centenary Seafood bar cracks the country’s finest crustaceans, including dressed Devon crab and the iconic Wimbledon strawberries and cream dessert, alongside a selection of local British cheeses.

Across the world, down under, the Australian Open shows off the country’s best culinary powerhouses courtside. Foodies and tennis lovers can add on the country’s best dining experiences to their seats. Next year, Tasmania’s award-winning The Agrarian Kitchen will be cooking up the finest local ingredients paired with Aussie wines, and Brisbane’s beloved The Bistro by SK Steak & Oyster is grilling premium steaks alongside top-notch seafood.

At the US Open, Aces serves sushi from master chef Masaharu Morimoto and grilled ribeye from celebrity chefs like Kwame Onwuachi. Manhattan fried chicken darling, Coqodaq served chicken nuggets with caviar last year, and its signature orange box went viral across social media. They doubled last year’s sales to nearly 200,000 chicken nuggets and over 16,000 of its newly introduced crispy chicken sandwich across the tournament.

“Today’s guest doesn’t want to eat traditional sports fare. They want to be sipping a decadently layered cocktail and enjoying a Petrossian caviar-topped, perfectly crispy golden nugget. To me, this is doing it right. Guests no longer have to choose between luxury and leisure,” says Simon Kim, CEO/Founder of Gracious Hospitality Management. “They expect both to be seamless and executed to perfection.”