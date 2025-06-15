Love Thai food? Try its chocolate

I don’t have many vices. I exercise daily, don’t smoke. I don’t even drink coffee. But I do have a serious sweet tooth. My daily fix? Chocolate.

While living in various Asian countries for the better part of a decade, I’m typically bound to international brands like Cadbury and Ritter Sport. But not in Thailand. Craft chocolate bars are in abundance, riding the wave of increased demand for artisanal, locally-made products.

“Thailand is a nation deeply passionate about food and flavor,” says Daniel Bucher, Founder and Managing Director at Bangkok-based chocolate factory Pridi Cacaofevier. “Once a new taste captures the public's interest, there's an incredible drive to explore its nuances in depth. Chocolate has recently captured that attention, leading to widespread experimentation and a vibrant chocolate scene.”

Starting in 2018, Kad Kokoa has been a pioneer of Bangkok’s artisan chocolate scene, including its Sathon cafe, whose sugary aromas rival any Parisian chocolatier. The Thai team prides itself on being single-origin specialists, showcasing each region’s unique cocoa terroir. Its most popular flavors are the award-winning Chiang Mai bar with honey and floral notes, and the Chumphon bar, which leans richer with chocolatey flavors and hints of brownie and caramel.

“We focus on minimal intervention, using only cacao and organic sugar in most bars to let the natural characteristics of the beans shine through. Our commitment to sustainability and direct relationships with farmers further distinguishes Thai chocolate on the global stage,” says Nuttaya Junhasavasdikul, co-founder and CMO of Kad Kokoa.

Siamaya Chocolate is based in the ancient northern city of Chiang Mai, a perennially popular spot on the Thailand tourist route. “Most of the cacao grown in Thailand is the genetic offspring of a single variety called Chumphon-1, a cacao breed created by Thai researchers a few decades ago,” says Neil Ransom, founder and CEO of Siamaya Chocolate. “Thai craft chocolate is typically single-origin, lighter-roasted and paired with fresh regional ingredients. The result is fruitier, more aromatic, and distinctly tropical, with less reliance on vanilla to mask unwanted flavors associated with industrially processed cacao.”

And while wincingly bitter single-origin bars line the shelves, Thai chocolate really shines with its flavored creations. Think Tom Yum Dark Chocolate, Durian Milk Chocolate and the best-selling Thai Tea Milk Chocolate.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

“Thailand also just happens to produce some of the best fruits and spices in the world. Showcasing those ingredients in chocolate lets us celebrate local food culture and agriculture, differentiate ourselves in a crowded market, and give locals and travelers a taste they can’t find elsewhere,” says Ransom.

Pridi Cacaofevier is also known to shock and delight customers with its wild flavors, particularly its PlaPlaPla bar, made with organic fish sauce caramel chunks, an Asian play on the beloved salty and sweet flavor profile.

Besides sourcing its beans from northern farmers and farming cooperatives, Bucher and his chocolate makers do the same for the ingredients blended into the bars. Strawberries come from Chiang Dao, lime skin from Nan and Makwaen Northern Thai pepper from the hill tribe communities around Chiang Rai.

Although Thai chocolate isn’t as recognized as producers like Switzerland or Belgium, enthusiastic chocolatiers are fighting to be. Last year, Bucher helped found TACCO (Thailand Association for Cacao and Chocolate). Most of its members are currently farmers seeking to act as a unified voice in government dealings, promote Thailand as a premium chocolate creator and increase production and consumption on a global scale.

“Our mission is to elevate and establish Thailand as a recognized and respected player in the global craft chocolate market,” says Bucher. “We recognized the incredible potential of Thai cacao and the burgeoning community of passionate makers.”