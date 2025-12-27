The Maldives is a culinary escape

Bite into a Maldivian Scotch Bonnet, and you’ll start to feel your tongue get numb, your forehead sweat and your brain crave a glass of milk.

Now a staple in kitchens across the Maldives, chili is believed to have been introduced by the Portuguese in the 16th century. Hundreds of years later, as tourism becomes the country’s main source of revenue, high-end ingredients, like Wagyu and caviar, are the latest imports.

So while tuna, coconut, chili and starch remain the major food groups on local islands, the fridges at private island resorts more closely resemble those of Michelin-starred establishments, anywhere from London to Hong Kong.

Related Restaurant matchbooks strike again

“The Maldives has evolved into a culinary destination with many resorts inviting celebrity and Michelin star chefs to partner with them to create menus that vary from Japanese to Mexican to Italian and beyond,” says Ashley Theis, Founder of The Constant Wayfarer, member of Travellustre.

And while travelers, myself included, may pile up mas huni (a traditional Maldivian dish of shredded tuna, coconut, red onion and chili served with chapati) on their plate, the demand for luxury food and dining experiences matches the resort’s sky-high price points.

Advertisement:

“Clients are attracted to the Maldives for its over-water bungalows and private island vibes, but, because of the limited access to neighboring islands, having quality on-site dining is crucial to a guest’s overall experience,” says Theis.

Patina Maldives is one of dozens of ultra-luxe resorts offering guests wildly lavish dining experiences. “I grew up in Gemanafushi, where fishing is not just a livelihood but a way of life,” says Abdulla “Rippe” Rifzan, Chef de Cuisine at Patina Maldives. “Being surrounded by the ocean from a young age taught me respect for ingredients, seasonality, and sustainability.”

Want more great food writing and recipes? Sign up for Salon’s free food newsletter, The Bite.

There are a whopping twelve restaurants on the island, like Roots, a multi-course, plant-based meal made with ingredients grown on the island’s zero-waste garden. Helios is a guest favorite, serving Greek and Turkish favorites cooked over wood-fire grills. “In places like Patina Maldives, we combine sustainability, craftsmanship, and innovation with Maldivian culinary heritage, resulting in food that is refined, thoughtful, and deeply connected to its environment,” says Rifzan.

But the resort’s most impressive restaurant is KŌEN, which crafts a fine-dining degustation menu with a Nordic aesthetic, Japanese techniques, and Maldivian inspiration. Dishes include Mas Huni 2.0, made with smoked bonito, Kampot pepper, onion, curry leaves, coconut and lime, are an elevated play on the Maldivian staple. And after a local screwpine sorbet palate cleanser, Maldivian chefs slice up Wagyu tenderloin alongside baby leeks, eggplant, fennel pollen and coconut jus.

Advertisement:

These wildly creative dining experiences exist at numerous resorts throughout the Maldives. The Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi quickly made a name for itself as a foodie haven when it opened in 2019. Its eleven restaurants are among the best in the world, not just the country. It’s the only resort in the Maldives with a Zuma, and its Cantonese restaurant, Li Long, a Peking duck expert from Beijing, helms the country’s first wood-fired oven. But Terra takes the cake. Its seven bamboo pods are suspended high up in the treetops. Glasses of Champagne, truffles, gold leaf and caviar decorate the poached blue lobster and A5 Miyazaki beef tenderloin dishes here.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon’s progressive journalism

With so much competition, resorts in the Maldives can’t just serve the best ingredients; they need to get creative with how and where they’re served. At Soneva Fushi, guests zip line to their bespoke breakfast, afternoon tea or dinner at their Flying Sauces dining experience. At Anantara Kihavah, Hurawalhi Maldives and Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, travelers can go underwater without getting wet. Each of these resorts has an undersea restaurant, where travelers can sip sparkling wine and eat crab and caviar as Rainbowfish flit by, and Blacktip sharks skulk in the distance.

Six Senses Laamu handmakes dozens of ice cream flavors daily at its dedicated Ice & Chocolate Studio, including Earl Grey tea, burnt milk, and mascarpone, free for guests every afternoon. At JOALI Maldives, its signature restaurant Saoke stands on stilts, with glass-bottom floors and artful wooden design serving miso cod, robata chicken and teppanyaki with just-caught lobster and seafood.

Advertisement:

“Our proximity to the ocean allows chefs to work with some of the freshest seafood in the world, while luxury resorts attract international talent, creating dining experiences that are both authentic and world-class,” says Rifzan.

The Maldives is also home to what may be the world’s most want-for-nothing option—no menu dining. At Kudadoo Maldives, The Nautilus Maldives and Naladhu Private Island Maldives, guests can request any food they want, any time of day. It could be chocolate chip pancakes and fish tacos at 2 a.m., lobster rolls and xiao long bao for breakfast, or a multi-course raw seafood dinner. A your-wish-is-my command food feast is on offer at these dreamy Maldivian resorts, where food is just as extraordinary as the setting.