Chappell Roan recants Bardot tribute after learning of late French star’s Islamophobic views

Pop star Chappell Roan deleted a tribute to French actress Brigitte Bardot after learning of the late actress’ far-right views.

Bardot passed away at her home in the southern French town of Saint-Tropez over the weekend. The star of more than 50 films, she retired from the screen before her 40th birthday and spent years focused on animal rights activism.

In later years, she used the guise of animal rights to level attacks on Muslims in France. She was cited five times for “inciting racial hatred,” largely over comments that claimed Muslims were “invading” and “destroying” France. She threw her support behind far-right politicians like Marine Le Pen and expressed homophobic views in her memoirs.

Roan, who name-checked Bardot in her song “Red Wine Supernova,” initially memorialized the actress on social media after learning of her passing.

“She was my inspiration for red wine supernova,” she wrote. “Rest in peace, Ms. Bardot.”

Following fan backlash, Roan posted a retraction to her Instagram.

“Holy s**t I did not know all that insane s**t Ms. Bardot stood for,” Roan wrote. “I do not condone this. Very disappointing to learn.”

A similar debate around honoring Bardot played out among French politicians in the wake of her passing. While many right-wing figures offered unqualified praise of the late actress, politicians on the other end of the spectrum tempered their praise.

“Brigitte Bardot was a towering figure, a symbol of freedom, rebellion, and passion,” Philippe Brun of the Socialist party told Europe 1 radio. “As for her political commitments, there will be time enough in the coming days and weeks to talk about them.”