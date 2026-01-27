Nationwide chocolate recall has been expanded due to possible Salmonella contamination

Getting ready to stock up on chocolate in preparation for Valentine’s Day? You may want to think twice before picking up this particular brand.

Spring & Mulberry — an organic, direct-trade chocolate brand — has expanded its voluntary recall of Mint Leaf-flavored chocolate products to include seven additional flavors due to possible Salmonella contamination. The updated press release, dated Jan. 14, was issued just two days after an initial press release announcing the recall.

“The potential for contamination was first noted after routine third-party testing conducted by the company’s contract manufacturer revealed finished product tested positive for Salmonella,” the latest release specified.

The recalled products include the following flavors and lot codes: Earl Grey (#025258), Lavender Rose (#025259, #025260), Mango Chili (#025283), Mint Leaf (#025255), Mixed Berry (#025275, #025281, #025337), Mulberry Fennel (#025345), Pecan Date (#025261, #025265, #025267, #025268, #025339, #025343) and Pure Dark Minis (#025273). Per the recent announcement, the products were “available for purchase online and through select retail partners nationwide” since Sept. 15, 2025.

In addition to their brand name, the affected products can be identified by their flavor name, lot codes and box color. The lot codes are listed on the back of the packaging and inner flow wrap.

According to the release, Salmonella “can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly individuals, and others with weakened immune systems.” Symptoms of an infection include fever, diarrhea (that may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the bacteria can enter the bloodstream and cause arterial infections, endocarditis (inflammation of the inner lining of the heart’s chambers and valves) and arthritis.

At this time, there have been no reports of confirmed illnesses or adverse health effects in connection with the recall. Customers who have purchased the recalled chocolates are advised not to consume them and to dispose of them immediately. A refund or replacement may be requested by contacting Spring & Mulberry with a photo of the lot code.