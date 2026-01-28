It’s that time of year again. Trader Joe’s has crowned the winners in its annual Customer Choice Awards. This year’s lineup features 10 products across the food and beverage sectors, all chosen by TJ’s customers. Several new and seasonal items made it to the podium, including the Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese, the Triple Ginger Brew and the Ridge Cut Potato Chips Seasoned with Horseradish & Chives. A few longtime crowd favorites also won big, earning them Hall of Fame status.

Be sure to keep an eye out for these products during your next visit to TJ’s. They’re beloved by customers nationwide — and may even become your next go-to item(s).

Here’s the complete list of all the products that took home the top prizes in TJ’s 17th Annual Customer Choice Awards:

01 Top Overall: Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings Inspired by xiao long bao, steamed Chinese soup dumplings from the Jiangsu province, TJ’s Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings feature hot soup, pork and ginger encased in a doughy exterior. The finished dumpling — which can be enjoyed as a quick snack or meal — is deliciously pillowy and spicy with a hint of zing. It’s the perfect pick-me-up on a cold winter night — or amid a raging snowstorm. Trailing behind the soup dumplings were TJ’s Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese (a seasonal specialty), Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings (which are from the same supplier behind the Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings), Sourdough Bread and Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice.

02 Top New Item: Protein Pancakes One of the greatest perks of TJ’s is their rotating selection of seasonal and new items. It makes the shopping experience all the more exciting. This year, customers couldn’t get enough of TJ’s Protein Pancakes. It’s not hard to see why, considering that so-called protein-maxxing was undoubtedly the biggest food trend of 2025. Made with a gluten-free recipe of cottage cheese, eggwhite, eggs and oat flour, and sweetened with a hint of sugar and vanilla extract, TJ’s pancakes boast 20 grams of protein in each pack of four pancakes. They’re best paired with a drizzle of maple syrup and breakfast sausages, per TJ’s recommendation. Other top contenders were TJ’s Sour Strawberry Candy Belts, Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips, Hot Honey Popcorn and Ketchup Flavored Lattice Potato Chips

03 Top Beverage: Spiced Cider Despite being a seasonal item, TJ’s Spiced Cider won first place in its best beverage category. In fact, the beloved cider has taken home the top prize more than five times, officially making it a Hall of Fame product. “This fall-favorite is made exclusively for us with the juice of bursting-with-flavor apples, and brewed with spices like cinnamon, allspice and cloves,” TJ’s writes. “Just when you think the flavor has fully revealed itself, you discover a subtle hint of citrus at the finish that really pleases the palate.” Even better? This cider has no added colors, artificial flavors and preservatives, or sugar. Coming in second place was TJ’s Apple Juice, followed by TJ’s Triple Ginger Brew (also a seasonal item), Sparkling Lemonade (another seasonal item) and 100% Tangerine Juice.

04 Top Cheese: Goat Cheese TJ’s Chevre Goat Cheese won big in the 15th Annual Customer Choice Awards, stealing the spotlight from the previous winner, TJ’s Cheddar with Caramelized Onions. The humble block of goat’s milk cheese has done it again, besting all its cow’s milk competitors. TJ’s chèvre, which is French for goat cheese, is the perfect addition to homemade cheese boards. It’s soft and creamy, making it the perfect spreadable cheese on crackers and toasty bread. It’s slightly tangy, pairing exceptionally well with preserved meats and dried fruits. It also has a low lactose content, meaning it’s great for those who are especially sensitive to dairy. Runner-ups in the cheese category included TJ’s Syrah Soaked Toscano Cheese Spread & Dip (a seasonal fromage), Cheese Shopping Bag (a heavy-duty, 100% cotton reusable bag with cheese decor), Saint André Triple Crème Brie and English Cheddar with Caramelized Onions.

05 Top Produce: Teeny Tiny Avocados What’s better than regular-sized avocados? Teeny tiny ones, of course! TJ’s famed produce item is set to join TJ’s Spiced Cider in the product Hall of Fame after winning the top prize more than five times. What’s so great about these avocados is that they are the perfect size for a single serving. No need to worry about halves of avocados going brown and, eventually, bad in the fridge. These avocados can be enjoyed sliced in your favorite savory dishes (burrito bowls, breakfast bowls, salads, tacos…the list goes on) or scooped and mashed in homemade guacamole. TJ’s also suggests cracking an egg inside a halved avocado, seasoning it with salt and pepper and baking it in the oven. Alongside teeny tiny avocados, customers couldn’t get enough of TJ’s Gone Bananas!, Blueberries, Honeycrisp Apples and Organic Persian Cucumbers.

06 Top Appetizer: Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip Rich and incredibly cheesy, TJ’s Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip is hard to resist. Made from a blend of artichokes, spinach, herbs, spices and Swiss and Parmesan cheeses, the dip is best served alongside tortilla chips or toasted slices of fresh baguette. It’s perfect as a game-day snack. It even makes for a great side at dinner parties. “Getting back to that whole ‘outside the box’ thing, we humbly suggest spreading Trader Joe’s Spinach & Artichoke Dip on a burger, paired with shredded cheese for an amped-up quesadilla, or as a sauce on steamed broccoli or cauliflower — memorable and monumental dinner options, without a monumental amount of effort,” TJ’s recommends. Runner-ups in this category included TJ’s Jalapeńo & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons, Vegetable Bird’s Nests with Soy Dipping Sauce, Parmesan Pastry Pups and Greek Spanikopita.

07 Top Breakfast & Brunch: Hashbrowns Enjoy them on their own or in a hearty breakfast alongside eggs, bacon and toast, TJ’s frozen Hashbrowns were a major fan-favorite amongst customers. Made from potatoes grown in Idaho, the hashbrowns are fully-cooked and ready-to-eat. Simply heat them in a skillet or bake them in the oven, then enjoy with your favorite breakfast and brunch foods. Other top picks were TJ’s Chocolate Croissants, Dutch Griddle Cakes, Four Almond Croissants and Protein Pancakes.

08 Top Lunch & Dinner: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice You can’t go wrong with TJ’s frozen Indian meals, especially its ever-popular Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice. Generous chunks of chicken are coated in a silky, spiced sauce made with crushed tomatoes, cream, onions, garlic, ginger and butter. The curry is served with a bed of aromatic Basmati rice, making it a hearty yet easy meal to enjoy for workday lunches and weeknight dinners. Following closely behind TJ’s Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice were Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings, Chicken Tikka Masala, Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese and Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings.

09 Top Snack: Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips Following its grand debut, TJ’s Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips won the “Top New Item” award in 2025. This year, the chips took home the best snack award, besting a list of longtime favorites: Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers, Ridge Cut Potato Chips Seasoned with Horseradish & Chives (seasonal), Patio Potato Chips (seasonal) and World’s Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs. Courtesy of Trader Joe’s Irish supplier, the Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips unite Ireland’s most celebrated spud-themed delicacies in holy matrimony. The chips are made with “crinkle-cut, authentically Irish potatoes and flavored with authentically Irish butter and garlic, so that every bite is crisp, exceptionally savory, and oh-so satisfying,” per TJ’s. They are exceptional alongside your favorite sandwiches and soups or paired with your favorite dips (like TJ’s Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip).

10 Top Sweet Treat: Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches As for dessert, customers loved TJ’s Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches. The sandwiches themselves are generous in size, featuring a thick chunk of ice cream encased in two soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and coated in mini chocolate chips. “Trader Joe’s Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches came to fruition some years back, when we had an ice cream epiphany and realized we could do better — way better — than most of the ice cream sandwiches we found in freezers around the country,” TJ’s says. It’s safe to say that they were successful. Runner-ups in the category included TJ’s Almond Danish Kringle Pastry (seasonal), Chocolate Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones, Chocolate Chip Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones and Mint Chip Ice Cream.