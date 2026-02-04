“Incredibly distressing”: European resignations, investigations intensify over Epstein files

The release of the latest batch of Epstein files has set off a wave of high-profile resignations and criminal investigations across Europe, even as Trump administration officials resist calls for greater scrutiny.

In the United Kingdom, former U.S. ambassador Peter Mandelson resigned from his position in the House of Lords and the Labour Party after recently released documents detailed his close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Mandelson “lied repeatedly” to officials about his ties to Epstein, adding mgr he had “betrayed our country, our Parliament and my party.”

“I regret appointing him,” Starmer told the House of Commons on Wednesday. “If I knew then what I know now, he would never have been anywhere near government.”

Miroslav Lajčák resigned from his role on Saturday after messages between the Slovakian national security adviser and Epstein were made public. In the messages, he and Epstein discuss women, with Lajčák telling Epstein he would “take the ‘MI’ girl.”

Lajčák said he felt like a “fool” after the release of the message.

“It was a private conversation, let’s be honest, who would be happy if the whole nation were reading their messages? At the very least, I exercised poor judgment,” he told Radio Slovakia on Monday.

Joanna Rubinstein of the United Nations’ Refugee Agency resigned from her post on Monday. Newly released documents detailed her visit to Epstein’s island in 2012, years after he was convicted of sex crimes.

“I was aware of the verdict at the time of the visit. What has subsequently emerged about the extent of the abuse is appalling and something I strongly distance myself from,” Rubenstein said.

Lithuanian prosecutors launched a human trafficking investigation on Tuesday after prominent Lithuanians were named in the files. ”

“An objective and thorough investigation of the circumstances of doubtful legality as well as international legal cooperation is only possible if a pre-trial investigation is launched,” Lithuania’s prosecutor general’s office said in a statement to Reuters.

Resignations and investigations have not been forthcoming in the U.S.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the official “review” of the files is “over” and dismissed the prospect of further investigations or charges.

“It’s not a crime to party with Mr. Epstein,” Blanche told Fox News.

President Donald Trump lashed out at a CNN reporter on Tuesday when asked about “justice” for Epstein survivors.

“I think it’s really time for the country to get on to something else, now that nothing came out about me,” he said.

Lauren Hersh, director of the anti-human trafficking organization World Without Exploitation, told Salon that the Trump administration’s handling of the files and lack of protection for the survivors has been “incredibly distressing” and called for more action.

“I certainly think it is very clear that there are a number of investigatory leads because it is abundantly clear that there are a number of people who committed devastating harm to survivors. Those need to be investigated,” Hersh said.