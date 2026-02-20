Actor Eric Dane, who rose to fame as Dr. Mark Sloan on “Grey’s Anatomy,” died Thursday afternoon following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 53.

Dane had gone public with his ALS diagnosis 10 months before his death.

In a statement, his family said, “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Dane was born in San Francisco in 1972. He lost his father to suicide at age 7 — a loss that took on new weight after his ALS diagnosis, as Dane expressed anger at the possibility that his own daughters might also lose their father at a young age.

Dane spent his high school years as a competitive swimmer and water polo player. A stint in a high school production of “All My Sons” made him want to pursue a career in acting. His career spanned decades, with appearances on television series including “Saved by the Bell,” “Gideon’s Crossing,” “Charmed,” “Kabul” and, most recently, “Countdown.” He also appeared in films including “X-Men: The Last Stand,” “Valentine’s Day,” “Burlesque” and “Marley & Me.”

It was his role as Dr. Mark Sloan on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” beginning in 2006, that catapulted him to stardom. Dane was initially meant to appear in only one episode of the second season, but his character proved so popular that he returned in Season 3. A scene in the Season 3 episode “I Am a Tree” — in which Sloan emerges from a shower wearing only a towel — became a pop culture touchstone. Series creator Shonda Rhimes later said it was among her favorite moments of the show.

Dane balanced magnetic charisma with vulnerability for six seasons as Seattle Grace’s resident plastic surgeon. His character cycled through a long roster of colleagues as lovers — from Addison to Callie and beyond — so many that a group banded together as the “Nurses United Against Mark Sloan” in an episode that aired in 2007. His eventual romance with Dr. Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), and his friendship with Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), gave the character his emotional core.

Another decade would pass before the #MeToo movement prompted a broader cultural reckoning with how workplace relationships, power dynamics and sexual behavior are portrayed on screen. Dane was candid in later interviews about how he viewed the character in that new light. “I never felt like Mark Sloan was a predator,” he told Glamour in 2019. “I never felt like Mark Sloan was looking to take advantage of anybody. I think Mark Sloan was just looking to have fun all the time. And one of the ways Mark Sloan liked to have fun was to connect with people sexually.” His character’s death in 2012 was one of the series’ most talked-about exits.

In the late 2010s, Dane was looking for a career pivot and challenge when he landed the role of Cal Jacobs in HBO’s “Euphoria.” He fiercely advocated to win the role. On a show that mainly followed the lives of teenagers, Dane’s portrayal of troubled father Cal was scene-stealing as he navigated themes of repression, toxic masculinity and generational conflict. He had completed the show’s third season prior to his death, filming episodes after publicly announcing his diagnosis. “Euphoria” is set to return in April 2026.

Dane married actor Rebecca Gayheart in 2004. Together, they had two daughters, Billie and Georgia. In interviews, Dane spoke candidly about personal challenges, including struggles with addiction and mental health. He entered rehab to seek treatment for a painkiller addiction in 2011, later describing the decision as necessary for his health and family. He later told Dax Shepard on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, “If you take the whole eight years on ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ I was messed up longer than I was sober. And that’s when things started going sideways for me. It was overwhelming, and I think I just wanted to pretend that it wasn’t and that I was comfortable with it. Act like you’ve been there, but you haven’t been there.” Producers of “The Last Ship” also halted production in 2017 due to Dane’s struggles with depression.

That candid nature extended to discussions of his ALS diagnosis. In the final months of his life, Dane was dedicated to raising awareness of the disease. He traveled to Capitol Hill to advocate for research funding alongside the organization I AM ALS and appeared on NBC’s “Brilliant Minds” as a firefighter battling the disease. He was awarded Advocate of the Year by the ALS Network for his advocacy work just last month.