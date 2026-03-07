Leaders gather to honor the life and legacy of Jesse Jackson

Thousands gathered Friday in Chicago to honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, with prominent political leaders, activists and public figures remembering him as a transformative force in American politics and the modern civil rights movement.

The funeral service drew an extraordinary lineup of national figures, including former presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Bill Clinton, along with former vice president Kamala Harris and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton. Civil rights leaders, elected officials and thousands of mourners also attended the service honoring Jackson’s decades-long fight for racial equality, voting rights and economic justice.

Jackson, who died last month at 84, rose to national prominence as a protégé of Martin Luther King Jr. before launching his own influential civil rights campaigns and two historic presidential runs in 1984 and 1988. His work helped build what he called the “Rainbow Coalition,” a political movement aimed at uniting marginalized communities and expanding political participation.

The service, held at a large church venue on Chicago’s South Side, featured speeches, music and personal tributes that reflected Jackson’s influence on generations of political leaders and activists.

Obama delivered one of the most notable tributes, crediting Jackson’s political activism with helping inspire his own career and urging Americans to continue the civil rights leader’s work.

“Each day we’re told to fear each other,” Obama said during the service, warning against political forces that divide Americans and undermine democratic values. He called on the audience to follow Jackson’s example and “step up” to build a more just society.

Other speakers echoed those themes. Biden praised Jackson’s determination and commitment to social justice, while Clinton recalled Jackson as someone who pushed political leaders to address inequality and expand opportunity for disadvantaged communities.

Civil rights leaders also emphasized Jackson’s global influence and grassroots organizing. Throughout his career, Jackson advocated for voting rights, education access and economic opportunity, often traveling internationally to support human rights efforts and political negotiations.

By the end of the ceremony, speakers framed Jackson’s legacy as one rooted not only in protest and activism but in coalition-building and political participation.

As mourners celebrated his life, many said the causes Jackson championed — from voting rights to economic equality — remain central challenges in American politics today.