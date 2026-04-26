Favorite kitchen moment: wrapping up a good meal — something simple, but hearty — and realizing that while it’s technically complete, I have a little extra something waiting in the wings to make it really sing. The final swipe of lipstick that pulls the whole outfit together. Maybe it’s a drizzle of special vinegar, a pat of cultured butter softening into gloss or a tangle of pickled vegetables with just enough bite. More often, it’s a shower of lemon zest or a handful of toasted breadcrumbs, flicked over the top like confetti.

Lately, though, it’s been something else: crisp, golden shards of chicken skin. Little bites of umami crackle and crunch that bring a welcome jolt of delight to some of my favorite dishes — congee, citrusy chicken Caesar wraps, anything that benefits from a salty, shattery finish.

It’s the kind of flourish that lasts all week — and it started, as many good things do, with a weekend roast chicken and the vague feeling that I could get just a little more out of it.

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Working in food media, I spend more time thinking about chicken than I ever expected. If you pull back the curtain on reader trends, you start to notice certain foods drifting in and out of seasonal favor. Chicken, however, is omnipresent — the quiet overachiever of the protein world, endlessly adaptable and perennially in demand.

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Even so, it’s been having a bit of a moment.

For a brief stretch, a swath of the internet, as reported by “Bon Appetit’s” Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner, became fixated on the $77 whole rotisserie chicken at Gigi’s, served with “roasted potatoes and a trio of sauces” — though arguably, the real fascination was whether $77 is, in fact, an unhinged price for such a bird.

A few days later, a bipartisan group of senators (including John Fetterman, Jim Justice, Shelley Moore Capito and Michael Bennet) introduced the Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act, which would allow SNAP recipients to use their benefits on hot prepared foods like rotisserie chicken.

Current legislation doesn’t allow for that. As Fetterman put it: “America’s best (and delicious) affordability play is Costco’s $4.99 rotisserie chicken.”

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Taken together, the contrast is a little dazzling: a $77 bird plated with sauces for the downtown set, and a $4.99 one hailed as a cornerstone of everyday affordability. The same dish, stretched across two completely different realities. And that, to me, is the enduring magic of chicken — not just its versatility, but its range. It can be convenience food or a small luxury, a weeknight staple or a minor event. It meets people exactly where they are.

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Which is why I keep coming back to the version that happens at home.

A good roast chicken can be worth the effort — if you know how to use it fully. Not just as a one-night centerpiece, but as infrastructure for the week.

The roast chicken myth

For a long time, I bought into the idea that a good roast chicken was a kind of domestic high-wire act — the sort of thing reserved for holidays, anniversaries, or the kind of date night you half-suspect might end in a proposal. Somewhere along the way, I absorbed the belief that it was risky business. (Pop culture certainly hasn’t helped, with its steady parade of blackened, smoke-alarm-triggering birds hauled sheepishly from the oven.)

But a few years ago, I started to dismantle that myth — one “master chef” chicken at a time. I rotated through a greatest-hits lineup: Martha Stewart, Jacques Pépin, Samin Nosrat, Ina Garten, J. Kenji López-Alt — each one offering a slightly different path to the same reassuring conclusion: this is not that hard.

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Somewhere in that rotation, I developed enough fluency to relax. The bird got less precious. I stopped treating it like a performance and started treating it like dinner.

These days, I work with what I have. Usually, that means a lot of citrus, a tumble of alliums, a few herbs, and either butter or olive oil (often both, because why not). It’s less about precision, more about momentum — building flavor in layers and trusting that it will meet me there.

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A few habits that make the whole thing feel easy, not fraught:

Dry your chicken (and, if you can, dry brine): Pat it thoroughly dry with paper towels — this is the difference between flabby and deeply golden skin. If you have the time, a simple overnight dry brine with kosher salt, black pepper, a little garlic powder and dried thyme makes a noticeable difference.

Spatchcock your bird: A technique popularized (for many of us) by J. Kenji López-Alt, this involves removing the backbone so the chicken lies flat. It cuts cooking time nearly in half and promotes even browning — a small act with outsized returns.

Cook it in cast iron: You get better heat retention, better contact, better everything.

Don’t skimp on lemon: Inside the cavity, over the top, squeezed at the end — it’s the brightness that keeps the whole thing from feeling heavy.

The shift from a package of chicken breasts to a whole bird can feel like a leap. But practice really does make it second nature — and the practice itself is, conveniently, delicious.

One chicken, many meals

While we’re focusing here on the weeklong utility of a single chicken, I’ll admit: the first night, I want it to feel like a bit of a moment. I build a meal around it that lets it take up a little space.

The kind of dinner with a crisp, assertive salad, good bread still warm from the bakery, and something citrusy and sparkling poured into a coupe glass — because if you’re going to roast a whole bird, you may as well lean in. The drippings, on that first night, don’t go to waste: they’re coaxed into something worthy of the occasion, slicked over potatoes or spooned onto rice, greener and more herb-laced than you might expect.

I’m not especially precious about which night I make a roast chicken, but it does tend to fall on the weekend, each version shaped by its own small mood.

On Friday, it’s a soft landing: I finish work a little early, stop by the bakery for bread (and, often, flowers), and make dinner feel like an at-home date night before slipping into the Friday-to-Saturday digital sabbath I’m trying to honor. Saturday is more of a project — windows open, music on, a little more improvisation. By Sunday, it becomes something quieter: nourishment for the week ahead, a small, steadying balm against the Sunday scaries.

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But then — and this is the part that changed everything — as soon as dinner is over and I turn to the kitchen, I break the chicken down right away.

It helps, I’ve found, to think about it less as “leftovers” and more as raw material. The beginning of other meals, not the end of this one.

I start dividing everything into loose categories (or, more accurately, a series of nesting steel bowls): the prime meat, the smaller scraps, the bones, the skin, the fat. Each one with a future, even if I don’t quite know what it is yet. Here are some options:

The prime meat

The generous pieces — breasts, thighs, legs. This is your backbone, your meal-planning anchor. Depending on your household (or your appetite for repetition, in the best way), this is easily one or two more dinners waiting to happen. Slice it, rewarm it, fold it into something new — it’s the part that does the most obvious heavy lifting.

The smaller scraps

The in-between bits, not quite destined for center stage but no less useful for it. These are ideal for anything that welcomes a little shredding or chopping: chicken salad, soups, dumplings, maybe a quick stovetop pasta. Low-stakes, high-reward.

The bones

Quietly, the most powerful part of the whole operation. These are your stock starters — the foundation for something deeper, richer, and far more luxurious than it has any right to be.

The skin

This is where things get fun. Crisp it up — in the oven or air fryer — until it turns deeply golden and audibly crackly. What you’re left with are little shards of savory excess, perfect for scattering over grain bowls, steaming congee, salads, pastas, anything that could use a jolt of salt, fat, and crunch.

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The fat

Liquid gold, truly. Render it down into schmaltz and keep it close. It’s what you reach for when vegetables need a little more character, when grains feel flat, when you want to fry something and have it taste unmistakably like itself, only better.

Nothing is wasted. Everything has a future. And once you start cooking this way, it’s hard to go back.

My favorite uses for the leftovers

This is the part where the whole system reveals itself — not as a virtuous exercise in thrift, but as a quietly luxurious way to feed yourself well all week.

Because the truth is, none of these meals feel like leftovers. They feel like entirely new moods.

Meal one: Something saucy, a little elegant

Early in the week, I like to lean into moisture — something that coaxes the chicken back to life in a way that feels intentional, not remedial. A quick mushroom sauce does the trick: earthy, glossy, just rich enough to make everything feel composed. The chicken warms gently in the pan, soaking it up, and suddenly you have a dinner that feels borderline dinner-party-adjacent. I’ll add snappy green beans on the side, finished with a little citrus zest for lift, for a plate that feels balanced, considered and far more effortful than it actually is.

Meal two: Something easy, almost offhand

This is your midweek exhale. A jar of curry sauce, a pot of rice and the quiet confidence that dinner will take care of itself. The chicken slips into the sauce, reheating without fuss, absorbing flavor along the way. It’s low-lift, high-reward — the kind of meal you make when you don’t want to think too hard, but still want something warm, deeply satisfying, and just a little bit cozy.

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Meal three: Something soft, cohesive, comforting

By this point, you’ve likely dipped into the scraps, maybe even made stock from the bones — and this is where everything comes together. A creamy chicken and rice stew, or a corn chowder that leans sweet and savory all at once. The chicken is no longer the star so much as it is part of the whole, woven into something that feels complete in its own right. It’s the meal that makes the week feel held together.

And then, of course, there are the quieter in-between moments: chicken salad for lunch, tucked into bread or eaten standing at the counter; dumplings or quick soups that come together almost without thinking. Small, sustaining things.

The point is not to follow this exactly, but to see what’s possible. With just one chicken, you move through entirely different textures, flavors, and energies — something bright, something easy, something deeply comforting.

Not repetition, but variation. Not leftovers, but a kind of continuity.