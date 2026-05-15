Teddy Thompson is music’s best-kept secret

Some singers are born with it: a teardrop in their voice that grabs you by the heart and refuses to let go. Tammy Wynette had it; just listen to her mourn how “the sun will never shine in Apartment #9” and your ear will catch the throb in her throat that echoes the song’s steel guitar. Roy Orbison singing “In Dreams,” Sam Cooke praising divine healing on “Touch the Hem of His Garment,” Emmylou Harris grieving Gram Parsons on “Sweet Chariot” — all of them have it too, the quiver that can’t be taught, only expressed.

Teddy Thompson possesses one of those voices, a golden, vivid instrument capable of conjuring joy — though not in excess; he’s English — and caverns of heartache. The quality, he says over a bottle of San Pellegrino at a coffee shop in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant on a sunny April afternoon, is “subconscious.”

He credits it to his love of classic country, which he discovered while growing up in London as a child in the early 1980s, and “something a little bit intangible. It’s not really something you can put your finger on. There’s just a little bit of sadness in [those voices].”

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Thompson would know. He’s clearly an old soul, keenly intelligent, cheeky and sensitive. As a child, he remembers being “always worried,” even though “nothing was happening to me that was particularly different than any other kids, but I certainly seemed to feel it more and took it harder.” That disposition lurks behind his piercing hazel-green eyes, which seem to absorb every detail of the small coffeeshop and our fellow patrons, and it’s at the heart of how he moves through the world. It has also become his signature as a songwriter.

Thompson has been plumbing those emotional depths in his songs for nearly 26 years across seven critically acclaimed solo albums, and he’s back at it with his latest — and finest: “Never Be the Same,” which releases May 15. Easily one of the year’s best albums, it serves up a delicious aural stew flavored by the musical genres that have long been among Thompson’s primary ingredients: late-1950s rock, classic pop-country and the golden age of soul. “Never Be the Same” captures him reaching new artistic heights in a career that has been at turns fulfilling and frustrating.

By any objective measure, Teddy Thompson should be a household name. As the son of famed English folk singer-songwriters Richard and Linda Thompson, he has a musical pedigree — and gifts that are wholly his own. He is a “quintuple threat,” in the words of Academy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Allison Moorer, whose album “Not Dark Yet” (recorded with her sister, Grammy Award-winner Shelby Lynne) Thompson produced. Moorer says that “he excels as a singer, songwriter, player, harmony singer and producer.” His ability to craft emotionally resonant and lyrically clever songs places him among the best writers working today, and his albums — beginning with his first, released by Virgin Records in 2000 — are, without exception, gems. And then there is his voice — perhaps at its most ravishing on “Take Care of Yourself,” a ballad from his 2011 album “Bella” — at once fierce and tender, colored by longing and loss.

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The fact that he continues to struggle to break through while many far lesser talents succeed says something about both the industry and our culture at large. Perhaps, like Jeff Buckley before him, Thompson is simply too good for us.

For all those gifts, Thompson has often been swallowed up by an industry that, with rare exception, no longer gives artists a long runway to find their following, and a crowded marketplace that has come to prize treacly confections over savory artists who are built to last. Grammy-winner David Mansfield, who produced “Never Be the Same” and Thompson’s two albums of country covers, also theorizes that, to his credit, Thompson “doesn’t have the killer cutthroat ambition that some artists have [and] knows enough about truly great music of the past to be humbled by it.” Whatever the case, the fact that he continues to struggle to break through while many far lesser talents succeed says something about both the industry and our culture at large. Perhaps, like Jeff Buckley before him, Thompson is simply too good for us.

When our conversation strays into this territory, he turns blunt. “Let me tell you something: The music is not enough,” he says in reference to competing in today’s overly saturated musical landscape. He tells younger singers who turn to him for advice to “come up with a gimmick” that will make them stand out.

But “Never Be the Same” arrives at a moment when Thompson’s penchant for crafting songs that carry a late-’50s structural DNA could serve him well. Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You,” an earwormy pastiche inspired by the decade’s sweet balladry, became an international sensation in 2023 that scored nominations for Billboard and MTV music awards, and his retro-flavored album “Angel Face” garnered critical buzz. More recently, artists including Laufey and Elliot James Reay have also leaned into the era’s sensibility and soundscape, while perennial favorites Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox often reimagine modern hits in a vintage style.

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Thompson recorded “Never Be the Same” with Mansfield “slowly” between gigs, the producer says, over the course of a year at a studio in Weehawken, New Jersey. Among his aims, with Mansfield at the helm, was to make room for what he calls the “devastating moment,” a point in a song where something unexpected can happen “on the instrument, on guitar or fiddle or pedal steel . . . that one lick where you just melt.”

One of those comes on “So This Is Heartache,” the album’s languid, slow-burning first single that features Thompson’s lonesome tenor and falsetto describing how “the one girl became my world, and now she’s gone for good this time.” But the true devastation comes in an instrumental just after the bridge. The Hammond B3 swells on the verse’s first pass, sticking close to the song’s melody, but on the second, it jumps an octave in an improvisation that nearly scorches the ear.

“Never Be the Same” includes many moments like this that lull the listener into losing track of place and time with songs grounded in emotion and meaning. One of these is “I Need Real (Love),” a muscular, guitar-driven confession that, “whilst terrified by what I might feel,” the singer still needs something real.

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That lyric illustrates one of Thompson’s greatest musical gifts as a songwriter: the ability (and willingness) to be vulnerable and turn his pen on himself in caustic, revealing ways. It’s partly what led the New York Times in 2011 to dub him “one of the most gifted singer-songwriters of his generation.” But “Never Be the Same” finds Thompson operating at an even higher level of craft than he has in the past, something that was by design. He cops to having “put some filler” in the occasional second verse — always a challenge for songwriters — over the years and how, having just turned 50, he is pushing himself to elevate his writing and “make it as good as it can be.”

On “Never Be the Same,” Thompson confronts his resistance to change, whether it be during a relationship or in its aftermath. As he sings on “Come Back,” the album’s plaintive opener, “I had a really strange reaction, delayed I think by simple fear, if I don’t listen I can’t hear.”

Lyrics like that, he says, represent “my work [and] my fight. Left to my own devices, [I’d do] the same thing over and over again.” Take his breakfast, which “has been the same for about five years,” he laughs. “I have three scrambled eggs, and I have an English muffin [with] marmalade on one side and then something else on the other, like maybe a jam.” Routine, he says, makes him feel safe, but it’s something he is pushing against on this album, so much that he titled it after a phrase he realized he had used in two songs.

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“It can become a problem for me, just like anybody. For me, not being the same is something important, isn’t it — something to remember,” Thompson says. “[To] try and grow and change and be different and get out of your comfort zone a bit, maybe just with cereal one day.”

One of those moments came in writing the track “I Remember,” which recounts his childhood in London spent with his maternal grandmother when his parents were touring. The song represented “a slightly different style of writing” for Thompson that required him to do “a bit more reaching back” into the past for details and felt memory. “‘What can I see?’” he remembers asking himself during the writing process, “because you’re trying to tell a story, or you’re trying to speak about somebody, but you need some specifics — and they need to be real.” He has been studying his empty glass while he’s reflecting, but then he looks at me intently to emphasize his point. “It sounds so fatuous, but it needs to be a real thing. And if it’s not, people will know it. You can’t lie.”

Thompson says he “tried the hardest” on that song, and the result was his favorite line on the entire album — his description of his grandma’s “pale, rock pool eyes.”

“I had to really dig to find it,” he says, “and it’s exactly what her eyes looked like. I was so happy when I came up with that, and so proud, mostly because I’m so emotional about my grandma, because she would be proud.”

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This devotion to authenticity is one of Thompson’s cornerstones. He remembers his outrage as a child watching Britain’s “Top of the Pops” and realizing that pop artists like Madonna and Bananarama were lip-syncing in their performances. “I remember my feeling of ‘That’s not fair!’” he laughs. “‘She’s not singing! You’re not allowed to do that!’”

“If you’re a singer, you need to be able to sing.”

For him, it’s pretty basic: “If you’re a singer, you need to be able to sing. I’m not saying that you have to have a perfect voice. You just need to be able to put it across.” Earlier, Thompson had referenced old-school studio tricks that shored up shaky vocals, but now it’s clear he’s talking about contemporary smoke and mirrors: “You need to actually [make] art without intervention. And then we can take it or leave it there.”

That’s what Thompson is offering on “Never Be the Same”: no magic tricks or sleights of hand, but songs that listeners will feel and live.

But first he has to get them to pay attention. Thompson has a wealth of devoted fans — and they are Teddy stans. But “the hardest thing for people like me,” he says, “is getting new fans. Industry wide, everybody’s asking themselves that question. Every artist, every manager, every publicist is like, ‘Yeah, you’ve got your fans. How do you get some new ones? How can we do that?’”

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Thompson shakes his head. “It’s really difficult, so I don’t know. I just hope for the best. I’m not sure there’s much I can do except be myself at this point.”

This sense of his musical self is what sets Thompson apart — and defines his craft. “His knowledge and love for the bygone days of great songwriting and performing [is] unusual for someone his age,” Mansfield says. “He brings that into his work with a modern sensibility. And he isn’t afraid to write a song that’s under three minutes! He has a lot of chops; great range, tone and lots of control . . . there’s some sort of vulnerability that comes through in his singing that really moves listeners.”

As we leave the coffee shop and walk through Bed-Stuy, I think of an old Rodgers and Hart song. Written for “The Boys of Summer,” a Broadway musical that debuted in 1938, it was recorded by artists like Mel Tormé, Helen Humes and, most famously, The Mamas and the Papas. “Sing for your supper and you’ll get breakfast, songbirds always eat,” the lyrics go, before offering a crucial caveat: “If their song is sweet to hear.”

These days, Thompson’s music is among the sweetest.