The perks of being Jane Austen’s wallflower

Take it from someone who knows — it’s the odd ones out in the family who have the best chance of winning at life. Unburdened by the gravitational pull of parental expectations or affection, the alleged weirdo is free to find her way to happiness by whatever means she sees fit.

There’s an entire wing of fiction built around such iconoclasts, but “ The Other Bennet Sister ” and its reimagining of Mary Bennet (Ella Bruccoleri, “Call the Midwife”) may be the most attuned to our times. Mary is a bookworm who draws her apt conclusions about human behavior from written wisdom. All she needs is a cat, and she would be the scourge of conservatives everywhere.

But it is because of this that so many close readers of Jane Austen ’s “ Pride and Prejudice ” have found a role model in Mary, a girl who in modern times would skip school dances for the more reliable company of a book or a movie. As for taking up any tradwife aspirations, forget it. Mary Bennet cares very little about finding a husband because all she’s ever heard is that she isn’t pretty or witty enough.

Regardless of someone’s estimation that she is the most accomplished girl in the neighborhood, impressing the cream of Hertfordshire society is impossible for a girl like her. Once Mary starts wearing spectacles, her histrionic mother, Mrs. Bennet (Ruth Jones), gives up on her almost entirely. Her father, Mr. Bennet (Richard E. Grant), only wants his daughter to be able to see. But when he suddenly dies and the family’s estate, Longbourn, passes to another male relative, Mary resigns herself to a life sentence beside a mother who can barely stand her. That is, until an affectionate aunt and uncle, the Gardiners, intervene on Mary’s behalf, inviting her to London and a fresh start.

I’ve always held a soft spot for the Forgotten Child types in fiction, which is easy enough since they’re usually the ones who are interesting enough to feature in TV series and movies. But Mary is different from the superpowered variety of the trope, or the brilliant outcasts in teen movies like “Mean Girls,” “Sixteen Candles,” “The Edge of Seventeen” or “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”