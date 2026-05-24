5 new ways to enjoy cottage cheese

In the wake of rising egg prices, a humble ingredient rose to popularity amongst high-protein enthusiasts and cost-effective consumers alike.

I’m talking about cottage cheese, the curd-filled dairy product that sits alongside yogurt, butter and milk in the refrigerated section of your local grocery store. It’s deliciously creamy. It’s rich in texture. And it spans both savory and sweet.

Much of the recent cottage cheese craze can be attributed to social media, namely TikTok. Recipes range from innovative to straight-up wacky. Take, for example, elaborate platters of vegetable crudité, complete with cottage cheese, yellow mustard and a sausage or two. The idea is to dip each raw vegetable or sausage first in mustard, then in cottage cheese, before taking a bite. There’s also cottage cheese chocolate chip “cookie dough” and cottage cheese ice cream — recipes that definitely lean more on the bizarre side.

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Indeed, cottage cheese is having a moment. Back in July 2023, Google searches for cottage cheese “rose to the highest levels recorded since 2004,” according to The New York Times. Search interest continues to rise, with a significant surge recorded in January 2026.

Cottage cheese is known for being packed with nutrients, namely protein, making it a top choice of food within the fitness community. But its selling point is its affordability. If you’re taking a break from eggs or searching for a more feasible high-protein alternative, look no further than a container (or two) of cottage cheese. Your wallet and overall well-being will thank you.

Here are my top five favorite ways to enjoy cottage cheese. They’re satisfying, tasty and guaranteed not to break your bank.

Whipped cottage cheese parfait

Enjoy it for breakfast or as a snack to help you overcome the 3 p.m. slump.

I like to start by whipping a cup of full-fat cottage cheese (probiotic cottage cheese is also great if you want to boost your gut health) along with a few tablespoons of maple syrup (honey also works great) and a teaspoon of vanilla extract in a food processor or blender. Then, it’s time to layer. Grab your favorite parfait glass or cup and add in the granola, followed by whipped cottage cheese and mixed berries (I like blueberries, raspberries and cut-up strawberries). To add some variety, I also like to sprinkle in some extra dark chocolate chips with the granola layer and/or drizzle a bit of nut butter into the fruit layer. Continue layering until you reach the top of your cup. Store your finished parfait in the refrigerator for a few minutes before enjoying.

Tofu scramble

Craving fluffy and warm scrambled eggs… without any actual eggs? All you’ll need is a block of tofu, cottage cheese and a few seasonings. It’s breakfast made simple without skimping on any of the protein. It’s also great for lunch, especially in a tortilla wrap or in a homemade greens-and-grains bowl. Lately, it’s one of my favorite plant-based, post-workout recovery meals.

First, drain the tofu and press it down using a cutting board lined with paper towels and a heavy pan. Then, prepare your sauce, which will be poured over the tofu as it cooks. To make, combine cottage cheese with garlic powder, onion powder, turmeric, ground cumin, black pepper and a pinch of salt. Crumble the tofu before frying it in a nonstick pan over medium-high heat with oil. Make sure to stir occasionally to avoid burning the tofu pieces. Pour in the sauce, making sure it’s combined with all the fried tofu. Continue cooking until your desired texture is achieved. I prefer my “eggs” drier and firmer, so I’ll usually cook the tofu for an additional two to three minutes.

I recommend enjoying the scramble alongside avocado, tomatoes, sliced onions and a slice of toast.

Cottage cheese condiment(s)

TikTok may love cottage cheese and mustard, but there are so many other ways to enjoy cottage cheese as a dip. I like making homemade cottage cheese tzatziki with grated cucumbers, diced mint, fresh dill, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic powder and salt. It’s an excellent condiment that works as a dip for crudités or a hearty spread when paired with grilled meats, like chicken shawarma and lamb.

You can also try making cottage cheese mayonnaise, which is significantly easier to make than traditional mayo. Cottage cheese ranch is another great option.

Tuna salad

I love tuna salad and have definitely gone overboard with how often I eat it every week. Regardless, my go-to recipe swaps out the mayo for (you guessed it!) cottage cheese. It’s high in protein and boasts more tang than a regular, mayo-based recipe.

My tuna salad typically calls for a can of tuna, two tablespoons of cottage cheese, a dollop of Dijon mustard, three to four spears of kosher dill pickles (along with a splash of pickle juice), two to three pepperoncini (along with a splash of juice), fresh dill and salt and pepper. I’ll eat the finished salad straight out of the bowl as a dip with jalapeno or dill-flavored kettle-cooked potato chips.

Creamy pasta

For easy weeknight dinners, I love making a cottage cheese pasta sauce that’s both comforting and hearty. I like to keep things simple and use jarred pasta sauce (my go-to is Trader Joe’s Organic Vodka Sauce), but you can also make your sauce entirely from scratch. Once your sauce is ready, combine it with cottage cheese and mix in a blender. My rule of thumb is to add one cup of cottage cheese for every cup of sauce. Cook your favorite pasta, stir in the sauce and enjoy alongside your favorite choice of protein. Dinner is served!