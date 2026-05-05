7 ways to use up that can of black beans

There’s a certain genre of pantry items that feels, if not immortal, then at least immune to the normal rules of time. Canned beans fall squarely into that category. They sit there — stacked, slightly dusty, always in greater quantity than you remember buying — waiting for a moment that never quite arrives.

Which is how you ended up with five cans of beans and no idea how to use them.

Lately, beans have gotten a bit of a rebrand. “Fibermaxxing” is all the rage these days, and black beans are the poster child of the trend. But long before they were algorithmically optimized, they were just — useful. Cheap, filling, endlessly adaptable. The kind of ingredient you buy for one specific recipe and then keep rediscovering, whether through social media content or “I need to clean out the fridge” panic.

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For me, black beans are less about planning and more about recovery; what I make when I have half a can left, an onion on its last leg, and a vague sense that I should probably cook something.

Here are the ways I use them most, especially when they’re already open and on borrowed time.

1. The bean salad that actually gets finished

Bean salad has a reputation problem. It conjures something overly marinated, vaguely limp, sitting in the back of a deli case. Either overly salty or no salt at all, there’s rarely any in between.

That’s when you make it yourself — quickly, with whatever you have — and it becomes the perfect, refreshing dish you can eat right out of the mixing bowl or bring to your next summer gathering.

Start with black beans (rinsed, drained), then add acid (lime or vinegar), olive oil, salt, and something crunchy. Red onion, cucumber, bell pepper—anything with bite. From there, it’s flexible: corn if you have it, avocado if you want richness, herbs if you remembered to buy them. You can even rescue other canned beans from pantry purgatory: kidney, white, garbanzo, whatever you have on hand.

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The key is balance. You want it sharp and bright enough that it doesn’t feel heavy, something you can scoop with chips or pile onto a plate and call lunch. It also holds well, which is useful when you’re cooking for one and inevitably eating the same thing for a couple of days.

It’s less a recipe and more a reset button for your fridge.

2. The surprise dessert

Black bean brownies fall into the category of things that sound like a joke until they aren’t.

Blend a can of black beans with cocoa powder, something sweet (maple syrup, sugar), a couple of eggs, maybe a splash of vanilla and a pinch of salt and bake it. What comes out is dense, fudgy and — crucially — not bean-y. Mix in your favorite chocolate chips for some extra richness. If you didn’t make them yourself, you probably wouldn’t guess.

That said, this is one of those recipes where disclosure is optional. I tend to bring them places, let people eat one, and only explain after the fact, if at all. This recipe is gluten free, so it’s a great option to bring to parties for guests with dietary restrictions.

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Even if you remain slightly skeptical, it’s a useful option to have—especially when you’re staring at that last half-can and want to do something that feels a little unexpected. In my house, black beans are to brownies as bananas are to banana bread.

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3. The tray bake taco situation

There are nights when the idea of assembling individual tacos feels like too much. This is where the tray bake comes in.

Toss black beans with olive oil, spices (cumin, chili powder, paprika), sliced onions or peppers if you have them, and spread everything out on a sheet pan. Roast until the edges start to crisp and everything smells like you knew what you were doing.

From there, it becomes whatever you need it to be. Pile it into tortillas with shredded cheese. Add a squeeze of lime, maybe a dollop of yogurt or sour cream. You could also fill your tortillas and throw them back in the oven for a few minutes. This creates a crisp outer shell for a dish that’s now a combination taco-quesadilla. Add sliced chipotle peppers for an added layer of smoky heat. Or just eat it straight from the pan, standing in your kitchen. My preferred method when I’m too tired to do anything else.

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4. The dip that doubles as dinner

Black bean dip is one of those things that starts as a side and ends as the entire meal.

Blend black beans with garlic, lime juice, olive oil, and spices until smooth. Add a little water to loosen it if needed. What you get is something between hummus and refried beans—creamy, earthy, deeply scoopable.

From there, the options are endless. Maybe you add sliced avocado, hot sauce, a handful of cheese (make sure to broil for a few minutes for a melty, crisp top). At a certain point, it stops being a dip and becomes dinner, eaten on the couch, no plate required.

There are worse ways to use up a can of beans.

5. The lazy rice bowl that uses up everything else, too

This is the one I come back to most often, mostly because it doesn’t require a plan — just ingredients that are already halfway to being forgotten.

Cook rice in whatever broth you have on hand (chicken, vegetable, anything that adds a little more depth than water). While that’s going, sauté thinly sliced onion in a pan until it softens, then add black beans, salt, pepper, paprika, and cumin. Let it all warm through, maybe crisp slightly at the edges.

When the rice is done, mix everything together.

That’s it. It’s simple, not particularly glamorous, but it uses up the half-can of beans, the onion that might have started spouting a little, the carton of broth you opened for something else and forgot in your fridge. It turns a handful of almost-wasted ingredients into a real meal.

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Which, in this economy, is the real goal.

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6. The crispy beans you eat like a snack (or pretend are a topping)

If you’ve never roasted black beans until they’re crisp, this is your sign. You may have heard of roasted chickpeas, but their dark counterparts can also become a perfectly poppable snack.

Drain and dry them well — this part matters — then toss with olive oil and spices and roast until they’re slightly crunchy on the outside. Not hard, just enough to give them texture.

They’re good on salads, in grain bowls, scattered over soups. But they’re also good straight off the pan, eaten by the handful while you decide what else to make.

7. The breakfast burritos that make you feel organized

There is a version of yourself who meal preps. Who wakes up, reaches into the fridge, and has something ready to go. Black bean breakfast burritos are a small step in that direction.

Scramble eggs, warm black beans, slice some of your favorite peppers (anywhere between bell and habanero is fine, choose based on your heat preference), add shredded cheese, and roll everything into tortillas. Wrap them in foil and store them in the fridge. Over the next few days, you can reheat one whenever you need something quick and filling.

It’s not revolutionary. But it is effective. And it uses up the beans. Make sure to briefly heat your tortillas in the microwave before wrapping. It loosens them up a little and helps avoid cracks.

There’s a reason black beans tend to pile up in the pantry. They’re dependable to the point of being forgettable. Always there, never urgent. But that’s also what makes them valuable. They don’t demand attention. But they’re always there when you need them, staring into your fridge or pantry trying to piece together something coherent from what’s left.

Using them up isn’t always a grand culinary achievement. More often than not, it’s the kind of win that comes from making something — anything — out of what you already have.

And maybe, finally, clearing a little space on the shelf.