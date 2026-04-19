You should be freezing your garlic

I’m always on the hunt for cooking hacks, whether that’s shredding rotisserie chicken in a bag for easy weeknight meals or using a rice cooker for more than just rice. Everyday cooking shouldn’t be an arduous, time-consuming task — it should be simple yet fulfilling.

Recently, I’ve been on a garlic kick. It officially feels like spring here in New York City — now that temperatures have skyrocketed into the 80s — and so, naturally, I’ve been making a slew of my seasonal favorites: lemon pasta with smoked sardines, garlic confit, roasted garlic hummus and broccolini smothered in a tangy garlic sauce. Early spring marks peak season for green garlic (or garlic plants), while garlic scapes, the edible green curled shoots that grow from hardneck garlic plants, reach their prime a few months later. I’ve been primarily stocking up on — and eating — whole heads of garlic, which remain a kitchen essential year-round.

It’s not hard to see why garlic is such a beloved allium. There’s its flavor profile, which is sharp and pungent when consumed raw yet mellow, nutty and almost buttery when cooked down. There are its health benefits, such as boosting immunity, reducing inflammation and providing antimicrobial effects. And there’s its versatility, spanning recipes across seasons and cuisines.

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Related In defense of jarred garlic

Perhaps the biggest downside of garlic is the prep work: peeling and mincing individual cloves can be a nuisance even for the everyday home cook. The best solution? Freezing fresh garlic.

I’ve been a proud garlic freezer ever since I started spending more time in the kitchen. But it was during a moment of doomscrolling when I came across several online videos of the cooking hack, taking it a step further by treating garlic preservation like a sort of ritual with its own process and methodology. Whether you’re dealing with whole, chopped, or minced garlic, there’s an art to how you can store them — and what you can use to store them in.

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Here to break down the benefits of freezing garlic and share tips on how to do so is Shawn Matijevich, Lead Chef-Instructor, Online Culinary Arts & Food Operations at the Institute of Culinary Education.

Why should we be freezing garlic?

The short answer is that it saves prep time, increases the longevity of fresh garlic (jarred garlic isn’t the only option!) and maintains garlic’s strong flavor (contrary to popular belief).

“Basically, what I’m doing is a favor for myself in the future,” Matijevich says about the main perk of freezing garlic. “That’s usually like 90% of the work that you do in a kitchen.”

He recommends starting with fresh garlic, as opposed to garlic that has already been canned or jarred. You can even use pre-peeled garlic, a staple at many restaurants, to cut down on extra prep time.

“I like to buy fresh garlic,” Matijevich adds. “The extra garlic that I don’t immediately use, I put it in the freezer as soon as I can because it keeps that sharp, kind of fresh garlic flavor lasting for longer.”

How long does frozen garlic last?

Whole, unpeeled garlic bulbs can last for three to six months when stored in a cool, dark and dry place. Unpeeled garlic cloves will last for approximately three weeks, while peeled garlic cloves last for about a week when stored in the refrigerator. Overall longevity decreases greatly when dealing with chopped or minced garlic, which can go bad within a day, even when stored in the refrigerator.

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Frozen garlic, however, stays good for a significant amount of time — anywhere between a few months to a year, Matijevich says.

“Eventually [frozen] garlic gets freezer burn,” he explains. “It generally depends on its water content. I’d say, if you are mixing oil with your garlic, the likelihood that’s going to happen is really low. You could probably store it for up to a year.

Garlic that’s frozen on its own, without any oils, is good to use between one to three months, Matijevich says.

Does freezing garlic diminish its overall taste?

“I would say no. Garlic goes through changes,” Matijevich says. “It’s going to taste slightly different, from the one you bought the day of to the one you’ll buy next week.”

He continues, saying that freezing garlic is really about “capturing and preserving garlic at the moment when it’s optimum.”

“If you have a lot of garlic and your choices are use it all today, leave it in the fridge or freeze it, freezing it is way better, by a long shot,” Matijevich says.

What’s the best way to freeze garlic?

Matijevich suggests starting with an olive oil base when storing garlic, whether it’s peeled cloves, chopped, or minced.

He prefers using pre-peeled garlic, which is readily available in bulk at Costco, and storing it in a Ziploc bag before placing it in the freezer. Of course, fresh bulbs of garlic are also a great option. An easy way to separate the cloves and peel them, all in one step and without getting any garlic underneath your fingernails, is to place an entire bulb in a mason jar and shake vigorously for 15 to 30 seconds. You can also put the unpeeled cloves in a glass bowl, cover with a plate and shake.

As for chopped and minced garlic, Matijevich recommends storing them in an ice cube tray, which sections them out. This method of storage also allows you to use only the necessary amount of garlic for each recipe without having to thaw an entire batch and then re-freeze it.

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It’s important to note that chopping garlic exposes it to air, leading to oxidation that gives it a blue or green color. Oxidized garlic is still usable and safe to eat, but it’s not very appealing to look at. To prevent oxidation, Matijevich emphasizes the importance of freezing garlic as soon as possible and not leaving it out for too long. Mixing chopped garlic with olive oil also maintains its natural hue. You can also make a puree using two parts oil to one part garlic.

Can you make the process of freezing garlic even easier?

Actually, yes! If you want frozen garlic — already sectioned and ready-to-use — Trader Joe’s carries the Dorot brand of frozen crushed garlic cubes. According to The Kitchn, each cube consists of garlic, oil, lemon juice and salt. Simply store them in your freezer and use them at your convenience.