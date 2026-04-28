6 new ways to use Greek yogurt

There is a specific kind of quiet dread that comes with living alone and opening the fridge to find a tub of Greek yogurt you bought with the best of intentions. You used it once — maybe twice — and now it’s sitting there, a little accusatory, inching toward its expiration date.

I buy Greek yogurt constantly. Almost every time I go to the grocery store. And if it’s on sale, well, in this economy, I’m going to buy two. I’m not ashamed to admit that there have been times when those 32-ounce tubs just stare at me day after day, haloed by the refrigerator light, moving further from consumable and closer to petri dish.

But there is a bright side. Even if your greek yogurt is on its last legs, I have found what seems like infinite uses for the tart, creamy product: breakfast, sauces, something vaguely adjacent to dessert. Greek yogurt is one of the few ingredients that has matched my energy in the kitchen: constantly improvising, making it work with what I got, and never letting things go to waste.

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Over time, it’s become less of a single-use breakfast food and more of a catch-all solution. When I don’t know what else to do, I reach for it. When I do know what I’m doing, I still reach for it.

Here are the ways I use it most—especially in that final stretch, when the tub is half-full and time is running out.

1. The fake-out pizza night (that’s also tortillas, if you squint)

If you’ve spent any time online, you’ve probably seen some version of the “two-ingredient dough”: Greek yogurt and flour, mixed together into something that feels suspiciously like real dough. I was skeptical, which is usually a sign that something will either completely fail or become a staple.

This one became a staple. Whenever I have a long day at work, or don’t have the energy to cook, this recipe always has my back and has dinner on my plate in less than 30 minutes.

Mix roughly equal parts self-rising flour and Greek yogurt — or add baking powder and salt if you’re using all-purpose — knead it briefly (I like to use a fork at first, then switch to my hands when it starts to form), and suddenly you have dough. Roll it out (don’t forget to flour your rolling pin), bake it with olive oil and toppings. My go-to is ricotta, spinach and chicken. In the end, you have a pizza that definitely won’t compete with your favorite slice, but it doesn’t need to. It’s its own thing: chewy, crisp at the edges, and deeply satisfying in a “I can’t believe I just made a pizza” sort of way.

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And it’s not just pizza dough. The same mixture can be pressed into flatbreads, folded into something resembling pita, rolled thin for tortillas or even shaped for bagels. It may not be 100% authentic, but it gets the job done and totally impresses all your friends. It’s also handy when you’ve run out of bread and don’t feel like going to the store but still want something warm and homemade.

2. The freezer dessert that’s a perfect night cap

There’s a point, usually late at night, when I want something sweet but not overly involved. This is where Greek yogurt quietly excels.

Spoon it into a bowl, swirl in jam or honey, maybe a little peanut butter or melted chocolate, and a pinch of salt. Freeze it for an hour or two — not long enough to turn it solid, just enough to thicken and chill — and it becomes something surprisingly luxurious. Creamy, slightly tangy, with ribbons of sweetness running through it. You can also freeze this mixture into ice cube trays or popsicle molds to create a perfect mid-afternoon summer snack. Just picture yourself lying out in the sun, your favorite music playing, a good book in your hand. Your skin is slightly shining from perspiration, but you barely feel the heat because you get to enjoy the cold deliciousness of a frozen yogurt pop.

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If you have more time (or more yogurt to use up), you can lean further in: mix greek yogurt, sugar, vanilla and an egg in a heat proof dish. Bake for about an hour and voila! You have a low-effort cheesecake situation. You can add cocoa powder, chocolate chips, strawberries or anything you desire to the mix before baking to craft your favorite cheesecake flavor. The yogurt does most of the work, giving you that dense, tangy richness without requiring much else.

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3. The dip that replaces everything in your fridge

At any given point, I have at least one half-used bottle of dressing in my fridge. Caesar, ranch, something vinaigrette-adjacent. Some of them have only been used once for that one specific recipe I made one time and never again (I’m looking at you blue cheese). That is, until I discovered that greek yogurt can replace most of them pretty accurately.

Stir it with lemon juice, garlic, olive oil and a lot of salt and pepper, and you have a dip that works with vegetables, chips, roasted potatoes—anything, really. Add herbs and you’re in ranch territory. Add tahini and you’re somewhere closer to a Middle Eastern-style sauce. Mix with pulsed chickpeas and garlic for a creamier version of hummus. Let it strain a bit longer and you’re essentially making labneh, thick and spreadable, something you can drag a piece of bread through and call a meal.

There’s a long culinary history behind this instinct. Strained yogurts and yogurt-based sauces show up across cuisines, from tzatziki to raita. What I like about using it this way, though, is how adaptable it is in the moment. It doesn’t require a plan. It just requires a spoon and a willingness to taste as you go.

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4. The dinner shortcut for the “set it and forget it” chef

Greek yogurt, at its core, is a jack of all trades. It’s the everyman ingredient. It’s your friend’s dad who’s always around to help fix whatever home improvement, automobile, or general adulting problem you have. Greek yogurt tenderizes, it thickens, it adds richness without tipping into heaviness. All of which is to say: it’s very useful when you’re trying to pull dinner together without overthinking it.

One of the easiest ways to use it is as a marinade. Stir it with spices— paprika, cumin, garlic, whatever you have — coat chicken or salmon, and let it sit for as long as you remember to. When cooked, it forms a lightly tangy, almost caramelized coating that makes it seem like you put in more effort than you did.

It also works as a last-minute sauce. Stir a spoonful into hot pasta with a splash of pasta water and grated parmesan, and you get something creamy and cohesive in seconds. The key is not to overheat it. Think of it as finishing the dish, not cooking it.

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It’s that quick, easy, little extra step that takes your dinner from just plain boring ingredients to a complete meal.

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5. The better “salad” binder

There is a certain genre of “salad” that has very little to do with lettuce and everything to do with what holds it together: chicken salad, salmon salad, crab salad — the scoopable, sandwichable, slightly retro kind of meal that lives somewhere between lunch and nostalgia.

Traditionally, that binder is mayonnaise. I’ve never been a fan of mayo, which is unfortunate because I love chicken salad. At restaurants I always need to ask if the chicken salad is “dry” before I commit to ordering, and am extremely disappointed on the occasions when it arrives at my table “wet.”

Then I had an epiphany: Greek yogurt could once again be my savior and solution to my problems. It quickly became my default and it works for single servings or meal prepping, if you don’t want to worry about lunch for a few days.

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The swap is simple: use yogurt in place of some or all of the mayo. You still get that creamy texture, but with a little more tang, which ends up making everything else taste sharper and more defined.

My go-to is chicken salad with chopped walnuts, crisp Granny Smith apples, and golden raisins. It’s salty, sweet and crunchy, all at once. The yogurt pulls it together without flattening it. It lets the ingredients feel distinct, which is really all I want from a lunch I’ll be eating out of the same container for two or three days.

It also works across the board: flaked salmon with lemon and herbs, crab with celery and a lot of black pepper. We’re not reinventing the wheel here, but for other mayo naysayers, this is a great swap that gives you the same feeling of traditional “salads” but making it a little lighter, a little brighter, and, practically speaking, using what you already have open in the fridge.

6. The baking trick that saves everything (including your bananas)

If Greek yogurt has a secret superpower, it’s this: it can step into almost any baking recipe that calls for sour cream, milk or even oil and do the job just as well. Sometimes better.

It adds moisture, tenderness, and just enough tang to make things interesting. Stir it into muffin batter, and they come out soft and springy. Use it in scones, and you get that tender, slightly crumbly texture without much effort. Add it to cinnamon buns, and suddenly they feel richer, more layered.

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But the place I use it most is banana bread, which already exists as a kind of anti-waste ritual. You wait until the bananas are nearly gone — soft, speckled, with that distinct on-the-edge-of-death banana smell — and turn them into something new. Greek yogurt fits naturally into that equation. A scoop or two in the batter keeps the loaf moist for days, extending the life of something that already started as a rescue mission.

There’s something satisfying about that kind of cooking, where one ingredient on its way out helps save another.