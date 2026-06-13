The immortal thrill of The Vampire Lestat

Teenagers everywhere fell under the spell of Rice’s vampires in the mid-‘80s with an ardor that AMC’s “The Vampire Lestat” radiates through the devotion of his superfans. To them, the music of Lestat, played by Sam Reid, floats their souls as closely to eternity as the psychedelics some gobble down like SweeTarts. Draining a few isn’t enough to make them renounce their loyalty to his congregation, known as the Beautiful Unwell. That’s real rock star power, the kind that remade every blood-drinker that slinked forth since Lestat took center stage for the first time.

Vampires have long been entwined with sex and death. Before “Interview with the Vampire” and “The Vampire Lestat,” Hammer Film Productions’ gothic horror movies made “Dracula” their standard bearer. But the pansexual Lestat de Lioncourt transformed them into rebellious, romantic figures, the stuff of adolescent FOMO, as opposed to decaying ghouls.

In movies, he’s been played by Tom Cruise in the original “Interview with the Vampire,” and Stuart Townsend in “Queen of the Damned.” His made-for-TV version is the most enchanting of all, though. Reid’s Lestat sings, gyrates, gets blood drunk and trashes hotel rooms like a prom king — one channeling a bit of “Stooges”-era Iggy Pop mixed with the flamboyance of T. Rex’s Marc Bolan, swanning about with an assortment of temporary bedfellows. There was a time many of us would have died, literally, to be in Lestat’s orbit. And creator and showrunner Rolin Jones knows it.

Reid’s Lestat and Jacob Anderson’s Louis are for the adults raised on Rice’s novels — not the so-called “kidults” of recent yesteryear, but the Olds who can still channel their teen spirit without the assistance of a Mayfair witch. If you’re feverish for the kind of crotch rock Reid’s been teasing in the many previews promoting the show, you probably came of age when vampires were served up with sides of sex, intoxication and lawlessness.

Joel Schumacher’s 1987 classic, “The Lost Boys,” became the first of its era to deliver a vision closer to Rice’s — save for Kathryn Bigelow’s cult classic, “Near Dark,” which came out later the same year.

One of its writers, James Jeremias, was loosely inspired by “Interview,” which may be why Kiefer Sutherland’s rebellious vampire, David, feels spiritually closer to Lestat than the sparkly fang boys of “The Twilight Saga.”

Stephenie Meyer’s Edward Cullen is as much a creature of the comparatively chaste aughts as Lestat evokes the materialistic, fame-hungry ‘80s. In the wake of “Twilight” came the TV adaptation of “The Vampire Diaries” novels and their love affair between a teenage girl named Elena (Nina Dobrev) and two ancient undead beefcakes named Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder). Before Edward and Bella took over the world, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” viewers ached for David Boreanaz’s Angel and James Marsters’ Spike, centuries-old bros who fall for a very special high school blonde. For some reason, the relationships between these much, much older men and teenage girls don’t seem taboo when the age gap spans centuries.