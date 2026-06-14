Trump turns 80, but his approval is in the 30s

As President Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday Sunday, the White House spent the weekend promoting Freedom 250 festivities, a planned UFC championship fight on White House grounds and a slate of VIP events designed to mark next year’s 250th anniversary of American independence.

The celebration came as new polling suggested many Americans may be in less of a festive mood.

A state-by-state approval map published by Newsweek showed Trump underwater in much of the country on his milestone birthday, including in several states that have traditionally leaned Republican in recent election cycles. The findings offered a stark contrast to a weekend centered on spectacle, celebrity guests and plans for what Trump sees as a VIP UFC championship event at the White House.

According to the White House and UFC, Freedom 250 festivities are expected to feature high-profile guests and premium experiences as part of a broader effort to build excitement around America’s semiquincentennial celebration. Reports surrounding the event have highlighted VIP invitations, exclusive access opportunities and ticket packages costing thousands of dollars.

The UFC event has become one of the administration’s most heavily promoted ideas. Trump, a longtime UFC enthusiast and close ally of UFC President Dana White, has repeatedly touted plans to host a fight card on White House grounds as part of the America 250 celebration.

The imagery is unmistakable: championship fighters, celebrity guests, patriotic branding and a made-for-television spectacle set against one of the nation’s most recognizable landmarks.

For supporters, the event reflects Trump’s ability to blend politics, entertainment and popular culture in ways few modern presidents have attempted. Critics, however, see a different picture — one that places expensive celebrations and headline-grabbing spectacles alongside growing concerns about affordability, household budgets and the day-to-day economic pressures facing many Americans.

The contrast has become a recurring feature of Trump’s presidency. Whether promoting large-scale events, announcing ambitious renovation projects, unveiling gold-accented redesigns or championing highly visible public celebrations, Trump has often responded to criticism not by shrinking his ambitions but by expanding them.

The birthday weekend followed that familiar playbook, as it usually does.

While the administration focused attention on UFC fights, Freedom 250 festivities and a milestone birthday celebration, the approval map served as a reminder that many voters remain unconvinced. The polling does not necessarily predict the outcome of this year’s midterm elections, but it suggests the White House’s celebratory message is not resonating equally across the country.

Adding to the uncertainty, forecasters warned that thunderstorms and severe weather could complicate portions of the Freedom 250 festivities, potentially affecting some of the weekend’s outdoor events.

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For Trump, the juxtaposition was difficult to miss: a birthday weekend built around patriotism, pageantry and political theater arrived alongside fresh signs of voter dissatisfaction.

As the president marked his 80th birthday with one of the most elaborate public celebrations of his presidency, the political reality beyond the festivities appeared considerably less jubilant.