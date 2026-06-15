Who knows about slogging over a 9-to-5 better than Dolly Parton?

The queen of country music, whose 1980 hit “9 to 5” became an enduring anthem for working Americans, is now entering the coffee business with the launch of a new brand, aptly named Cup of Ambition.

Announced Thursday, the coffee line is a partnership between Parton and Louisiana-based Community Coffee, a family-owned roaster founded in 1919. The initial collection includes light, medium and dark roast blends personally curated by Parton alongside the Saurage family, which has owned and operated Community Coffee for six generations.

“I’ve spent a lifetime workin’ 9 to 5, 5 to 9, and every hour in between!” Parton said in a statement announcing the launch. “It takes a lot of energy to pursue your passion and navigate each day. That’s why I wanted to make a coffee that works just as hard.”

The first pours of Cup of Ambition will be served at Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop, a new travel center opening June 24 off Exit 22 on Interstate 65 south of Nashville. The brand is expected to roll out nationwide later this year in both ground coffee and K-Cup formats.

The launch is the latest example of musicians turning their love of caffeine into a business venture. Green Day entered the coffee world with Punk Bunny Coffee, an organic coffee brand that evolved from the band’s earlier Oakland Coffee company. MGK also opened 27 Club Coffee in his hometown of Cleveland in 2020, blending a coffee shop, restaurant and music-inspired hangout into one decidedly rock-and-roll package

But unlike some celebrity food and beverage ventures, Parton’s coffee brand feels less like a random endorsement and more like a natural extension of her public persona. For decades, she’s cultivated an image built around relentless work ethic, optimism and early mornings spent turning ideas into reality. (Plus, it promises to pair quite nicely with her supermarket baking mix line.)

According to the announcement, Cup of Ambition was designed to reflect the warmth, energy and Southern hospitality that have become synonymous with the singer. “I begin each morning with a head full of dreams, a notepad full of ideas, and a cup or two of coffee,” says Parton in the statement. “Whether you’re chasing dreams, tackling that to-do list, or just enjoying a quiet morning at home, I hope it brings a smile with every sip.”

Or, in other words, pour yourself a cup of ambition and yawn and stretch and try to come to life.





