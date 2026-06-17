World Cup fans fall for Waffle House

Europe, we need ranch ASAP!

That plea, posted on X by a Swedish influencer visiting the U.S. for the World Cup, may be the perfect summary of an unexpected side story from this year’s tournament: international visitors falling head over heels for American food.

While the matches have dominated the headlines, social media has filled with videos and posts from fans documenting their first encounters with everything from Waffle House and Texas barbecue to Buc-ee’s and In-N-Out. One of the breakout stars of the tournament has been Freddy, a German fan whose cross-country road trip has become a viral sensation.

Along the way, he has enthusiastically reviewed American staples, posting after a late-night Waffle House visit: “Just had our first Waffle House experience at 1am. Great food, great prices, and friendly staff. 10/10, we will be coming back.”

He’s tried other American classics like Chipotle, Wendy’s and Chili’s. He even referred to Taco Bell as “the holy land.” Even though Freddy is somewhat of an international celebrity now, he’s still just like us — and also gets overwhelmed by those digital Coca Cola machines with what feels like a hundred soda options. “How am I supposed to choose from all of this? This is overwhelming me,” he wrote on X.

Over the course of the tournament, Freddy (who goes by FreddyLA7 on X, and has not publicly shared his last name online) has amassed nearly 640,000 followers. One of the most beloved things about Freddy’s American road trip diaries is that he never shows his face. The sole focus of his content is the food and places he’s visiting during his time in the states.

“The fact Freddy doesn’t show his face means every male German fan at the World Cup can claim to be Freddy and probably get free s**t which is pretty sweet,” wrote Donnie O’Malley, a Barstool sports personality on X.

But even Freddy seems shocked by his rapid escalation to fame. “This is all so insane. We found this when we got back to our room. And then someone even sent cupcakes to our room. I genuinely don’t understand how it got to this point. We’re just normal World Cup tourists,” he posted while visiting Houston.

Other visitors from across Europe have been sharing their own culinary discoveries online. A Scottish visitor who goes by @ shaunvlog on X has discovered a newfound love for Buc-ee’s beaver nuggets and the famous Fenway sausages, which he gave an 8.5 out of 10 saying it was “good stuff.” He also raved about chicken fried steak, posting on X: “Every Scottish person in America needs to immediately try Chicken Fried Steak, and you’ll realise we and the Americans are kindred spirits.”

There’s something undeniably funny about watching international visitors enthusiastically embrace the very American foods that so often get mocked abroad. As it turns out, even the most committed skeptic can be won over by a plate of greasy, crisp hash browns, a perfectly smoked brisket or a side of ranch.