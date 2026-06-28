World Cup visitors love ranch dressing, Bu-cee’s and BBQ

Nearly three weeks into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, international fans have discovered that the biggest surprises haven’t all happened on the pitch.

Across social media, visitors have been documenting their fascination with distinctly American institutions and traditions — from Buc-ee’s travel centers and ranch dressing to supersized drinks, barbecue platters and warehouse-sized sporting goods stores — turning everyday U.S. life into one of the tournament’s unexpected side stories.

One recurring theme has been ranch dressing, which some visitors have described with a mixture of fascination and disbelief as it appears on everything from fries to pizza to salads. In viral posts, fans have jokingly referred to it as a “national identity in liquid form,” while others say they are still adjusting to its ubiquity.

The phenomenon extends well beyond food.

Videos and posts circulating online show international fans reacting to oversized portions, large-format retail stores, and highway travel stops that feel closer to entertainment complexes than convenience stores. Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based chain highlighted in a Transportation Security Administration World Cup travel guide, has become a particular point of curiosity, with visitors describing it as part gas station, part shopping mall and part spectacle.



In Boston, meanwhile, reports of visiting Scottish fans contributing to a temporary beer shortage have added another layer to the broader theme of large-scale, enthusiastic consumption — this time driven by supporters known for their own famously intense traveling fan culture.

And American working-class staple Waffle House is becoming a fast favorite for visitors to discover American delicacies like “biscuits and gravy” — a far cry from “biscuits” and “gravy” elsewhere.

Americans online have responded with a mix of amusement and self-awareness, pointing out that many of the things being “discovered” are simply everyday features of domestic life: large portions, abundant food options and a retail landscape built around scale and convenience.

With the group stage winding down and the knockout rounds set to begin, millions of fans have already traveled through American airports, highways and host cities. Along the way, many have found themselves experiencing aspects of everyday American culture that locals rarely think twice about — but that have become viral moments for first-time visitors.

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Cultural observers say the pattern is familiar in global mega-events, where visitors often encounter everyday local norms as striking or unusual. But in this case, the contrast is amplified by the sheer size of the country and the regional differences in food and travel culture.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans found themselves explaining an unexpected obsession with toilet paper. This summer, the World Cup has produced a different kind of cultural curiosity: visitors marveling at the everyday quirks of American life — from gallon-sized ranch bottles to gas stations large enough to qualify as tourist attractions.

What emerges is less a story about novelty than perspective: what feels ordinary to Americans can appear outsized or even surreal when seen for the first time.