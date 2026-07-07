Please give Neil the Seal some space

Having white-knuckled through America’s unhinged 250th birthday party, maybe you’ve been wondering what it might be like to live in a place where the chaos is more car-crushing than soul-crushing, one where the bellowing, camera-hogging creature throwing its weight around isn’t the president of the United States but, instead, a 2,200-pound sea mammal.

Residents of the Southern Tasmania city Hobart can probably tell you what it’s like, because for the past half-decade its seaside streets have been disrupted by twice-yearly visits from Neil, a male Southern elephant seal with a deceptively sweet face and the chaotic panache of the “Jackass” cast.

Neil the beloved elephant seal has once again returned to Seven Mile Beach, Tasmania, for his annual moult, keeping locals on their toes with his cheeky and sometimes destructive antics. pic.twitter.com/hYLjGRW3VP — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 7, 2026

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Elephant seals live in open water, but it’s common for them to return to where they were born for molting season, when they shed their topmost layer of skin and fur. Officials in Hobart do their best to prepare for Neil’s flop-abouts by setting up traffic cones, installing roadside bollards and fenced-off areas. But Neil is uncontainable, trampling fences and collapsing bollards to sprawl out in the middle of roadways and protest loudly when urged to move along (though he has become fond of traffic cones.) This isn’t just teenage dramatics: Elephant seals don’t hunt or eat as they molt, so he’s hungry and tired and will sleep wherever he damn pleases.

But giving this absolute unit a wide berth has become more challenging as his viral fame grows, because humans keep crowding Neil, getting dangerously close and perhaps forgetting that he is a wild animal. As they do yearly, Marine biologists and wildlife officials urge fans to respect Neil’s privacy and let him molt: The more peace he gets, the more we can look forward to his next visit.