“High-T Department of War”: Hegseth pushes “gender-affirming care” for soldiers

Due to a ban put in place by the Trump administration, transgender civilians are still barred from joining the U.S. military. However, that doesn’t mean that the military is entirely opposed to gender-affirming care for its soldiers.

On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced new, annual testosterone check-ups for male service members over the age of 30. Hegseth shared that soldiers found to have low testosterone levels will be offered testosterone replacement therapy (TRT).

Hegseth shared a video announcement to social media with the caption “The High-T Department of War,” saying that the program was a way to invest in the United States’ “most decisive tactical advantage…the individual warfighter.”

“We have a sacred duty to maintain that advantage, which is why we must constantly look for new ways to optimize your performance, your resilience and your long-term health,” he said.

Testosterone levels naturally decline in men as they get older. Testosterone deficiency can lead to other health problems. Under the Trump administration, the Food and Drug Administration has loosened their guidelines around prescribing TRT, which was previously only recommended for men who have an identifiable medical reason for their low testosterone levels. In his statement, Hegseth said the initiative is “not about artificial enhancement.”

“It’s about restoring and optimizing your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity, ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain and fight,” he said. “We owe our warriors the absolute best medical care in the world. And this program delivers on that obligation.”

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Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., called out the hypocrisy of proving TRT for aging men in the military while barring transgender soldiers who have gone through similar hormone regimens.

“The Secretary of Forever Wars, Pete Hegseth, just announced they are going to provide hormone therapy to male service members who don’t have enough testosterone,” she said. “Let’s be clear: This is gender affirming care and it completely debunks all of Republicans’ attacks on trans people.”

Watch Hegseth’s announcement below via YouTube: