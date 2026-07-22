House rejects one anti-trans amendment, passes two others

Four Republicans joined Democrats on Tuesday in rejecting an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would codify President Donald Trump‘s 2025 executive order preventing transgender and nonbinary Americans from serving in the military.

By a vote of 217-212, the House killed the amendment sponsored by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. Only two Republican elected members from the mainland U.S. voted against the amendment, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Mike Lawler of New York, both viewed as moderates in swing districts. They were joined by Kimberlyn King-Hinds of the Northern Mariana Islands and James Moylan of Guam, nonvoting delegates who can debate and cast votes on amendments but not on actual legislation. In keeping with Trump’s order, the proposed amendment would also have barred service members from using sleeping, changing or restroom facilities that did not align with their birth-assigned sexes.

Related Running from trans rights could cost Democrats

Congress on Tuesday also passed two anti-transgender amendments proposed by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. The first, passed 219-208, prohibits gender-related medical care under TRICARE, the healthcare program for service members and their families, and prevents the program from covering gender-related medical procedures and treatments. The second, which effectively bans transgender girls from participating in female sports at Department of Defense Education Activity schools, passed 221-203.

The NDAA is passed annually to establish policies and authorize appropriations for military activities for the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy’s defense activities and military construction. Congress passed the act in a 219-206 vote largely along party lines on Wednesday.